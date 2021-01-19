Don’t Miss Our Dry January Mixology Workshop

Looking to ditch the hangover while improving your bartending skills and making some fun, booze-free cocktails along the way? We’ve got you covered. Join us for a free, virtual Dry January mixology workshop on Wednesday, January 20 at 7 p.m. The classes will be taught by experts in the dry movement who will show you how to make nonalcoholic cocktails and also talk about why booze-free culture has taken off.

What You Need

One device (computer, phone, tablet) to connect to our Zoom.

How It Works

The menu (sent to registered participants the day before the event, and also below) and Zoom info (sent two hours before the event begins) will be sent to registered participants prior to the event. During the one-hour session, our guest mixologist will walk you through the steps for making featured zero-proof cocktails. While you sip your drinks, any questions and conversation are welcome throughout.

The Details

Please find the ingredient lists below for the Dry January mixology workshop tomorrow night. The Zoom meeting will open at 6:50 p.m. and the appropriate Zoom information will be sent out two hours prior to the event start time, so be on the lookout. Also, enter to win a DRY Botanical Bubbly prize pack by following us on Instagram. Like the ingredients? Support our sponsors by purchasing products from DRY Botanical Bubbly, NOPE, Element Shrub, Lyre’s and Athletic Brewing.

Register for tomorrow night’s workshop here.





Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.