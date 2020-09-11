Drinking Local 2020

‘Tis the season for bonfires, bitters and boozing outside in the crisp cool air. Beer, seltzer, bourbon, wine and more – whatever you fancy in your glass, these local spots are ready to welcome you and your squad in for a drink or two. NOTE: All listings and photos provided by Drinking Local Guide participants.

Atlas Brew Works

Located in D.C.’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. The larger second location opened across from Nationals Park in early April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee. Visitors are welcome to stop in for a tasting, tour, growler to go or just to say hi. Tap rooms and patios are open in both locations with social distancing protocols in place. Open Monday to Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Ivy City: 2052 West Virginia Ave. Suite 102, NE, DC; Capitol Riverfront: 1201 Half St. Suite 120, SE, DC; www.atlasbrewworks.com

Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery

Before it was Blue Valley, this property was owned by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall. When the family stumbled upon the estate, they were originally looking to build a family home. It wasn’t until Stergio, their son, suggested they build a winery that the vision of Blue Valley began to come to life. The breathtaking property has been owned by the family for over 20 years now. While the Virginia winery, which was built by father and son John (Yianni) and Stergio, is only 4 years old, some of the vines have been flourishing for over 16 years. 5535 Blue Valley Way, Delaplane, VA; www.bluevalleyvineyardandwinery.com

Catoctin Creek Distillery

Come and visit Catoctin Creek, The Virginia Rye Whisky™, producing Roundstone Rye, Watershed Gin and several locally sourced fruit brandies since 2009. Distillery visitors can enjoy a tasting and tour and pick up bottles and cool merchandise to go home with them. Order your favorite products for delivery or curbside pick-up. Open Tuesday-Thursday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 12-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. 120 W Main St. Purcellville, VA; www.catoctincreekdistilling.com

Cave Ridge Vineyard

Cave Ridge Vineyard is an estate-grown, family-owned and operated vineyard and winery in the Shenandoah Valley, just one-and-a-half to two hours from the D.C. area. Many socially distanced seating options are available with plenty of space to spread out and relax, including a large pavilion area for rainy or hot days. Current food options include small snack boxes and larger charcuterie boxes. A variety of wine flights are available in addition to glasses and bottles. Wine Lushies (think giant adult juice pouches but with wine slushies) are also available. Various socially distanced events are planned for the upcoming months, including a harvest wine dinner in the vineyard, private igloos and nearby wine pairing events inside Shenandoah Caverns. Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday 12-6 p.m., and 12-7 p.m. on Saturdays. 1476 Conicville Rd. Mount Jackson, VA; www.caveridge.com.

Copper Fox Distillery – Sperryville

Here’s what to expect at Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville, Virginia. Their riverside cocktail garden is the perfect place to relax and unwind for socially distanced whiskey flights and craft cocktails after a day of driving or hiking, with limited indoor seating. Light snacks are available for purchase, but you can also pack a picnic and enjoy by the river. All ages and well-behaved dogs are welcome, too. Their flagship spirits include Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky, Original Fox Rye Whisky, Dawson’s Reserve Bourbon Vir Gin and Copper Fox Barrel Kits. They’re proud recipients of the following awards: BTI Gold Medal 92 for Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt, Jim Murray Whiskey Bible 94.5 for Copper Fox Rye and Best New Product Award 2012 VDACS-Barrel Kits. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sundays 1-6 p.m. 9 River Ln. Sperryville, VA; www.copperfoxdistillery.com

Copper Fox Distillery – Williamsburg

Here’s what to expect at Copper Fox Distillery in Williamsburg, Virginia. Relax and enjoy their spacious outdoor patio seating areas and fire pit or their cool, indoor speakeasy for socially distanced whisky flights and craft cocktails. Light snacks available for purchase or pack a picnic to enjoy on the patio. All ages and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Their flagship spirits include Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky, Original Fox Rye Whisky, Dawson’s Reserve Bourbon, Vir Gin and Copper Fox Barrel Kits. They’re proud recipients of the following awards: BTI Gold Medal 92 for Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt, Jim Murray Whiskey Bible 94.5 for Copper Fox Rye and Best New Product Award 2012 VDACS-Barrel Kits. Open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 901 Capitol Landing Rd. Williamsburg, VA; www.copperfoxdistillery.com

DC Brau

Though the taproom is closed, D.C.’s premier brewery is keeping the beer and hard seltzer flowing. DC Brau now offers all of your favorite brews delivered directly to your door with District-wide delivery from Wednesday to Sunday and contact-free curbside pickup from Thursday to Sunday from 12-4 p.m. each week. Check out their limited edition and seasonal releases or snag some Brau classics at www.dcbrau.com/order and receive same-day delivery for all orders placed by noon. 3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; www.dcbrau.com

The Farm Brewery

Spend the day at the bucolic Farm Brewery with plenty of space for social distancing, located in the quaint community of Haymarket, Virginia just minutes from I-66. Sip away the afternoon on their vast selection of ales or lagers, or if you prefer, choose from a handful of wines or local handmade cider and seltzer. Make time to catch up with family and friends while axe throwing, playing games or listening to music in their 6-acre beer garden. Enjoy traditional bar nibbles or select an artisan creation from their rotating food trucks. For a truly extraordinary experience, check out their unique spaces available for rent; they host events from 20 to 1,000. See their website for all the details. #LifeisBrewtiful. Open Monday and Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday are private events only. 16015 John Marshall Hwy. Broad Run, VA; www.tfbabr.com

KO Distilling

Former U.S. Merchant Marines and Navy Reservists Bill Karlson and John O’Mara weren’t content with sitting idle after their retirements, so in 2013, they began their journey to create craft spirits with local ingredients and high-quality methods. Bill and John’s backgrounds in engineering inspire their advanced distilling processes, and their passion for great spirits drives their attention to quality and detail. KO Distilling opened its tasting room to the public in 2015, and it has been a welcoming destination for spirit tastings, cocktail flights, guided tours, private functions and special events ever since. KO’s award-winning Bare Knuckle Whiskey and Battle Standard 142 gins are all certified craft distilled, kosher and Virginia’s finest. Open Thursday 1-6 p.m., Friday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 12-7 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. 10381 Central Park Dr. Suite 105, Manassas, VA; www.kodistilling.com

MISCellaneous Distillery

MISCellaneous Distillery is a family-owned distillery in Carroll County, Maryland. Their award-winning spirits are handcrafted with the finest local ingredients. Risky, Dew Point and Popi’s Finest rums as well as Gregarious Gin are made from brown sugar and blackstrap molasses sourced from Domino Sugar in Baltimore Harbor. The distillery’s whiskies are produced from rye and corn grown nearby at Hickory Hollow Farms. Grains are then ground on a water-powered stone mill from the 1800s. They ferment, distill, age and bottle all of their spirits at their downtown Mount Airy facility. In lieu of charging for tours and tastings, they ask for a donation that is passed along to a quarterly nonprofit partner. Come by to get a taste of what they’re all about. Open Saturdays 1-5 p.m. 114 S. Main St. B103, Mount Airy, MD; www.miscdistillery.com

New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is on a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules in its recently opened Virginia Beach location. The 58,000-square-foot space increases New Realm’s ability to innovate and create new beers. Its large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant plays to the brewery’s customer-centric commitment and approach. A trip to New Realm is totally worth the drive for its Virginia Craft Beer Cup gold medal winning Euphonia Pilsner and No.1-selling Hazy Like a Fox IPA alone. Open Sunday to Thursday 12-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12-10 p.m. 1209 Craft Ln. Virginia Beach, VA; www.newrealmbrewing.com



Right Proper Brewing Company

Right Proper Brewing Company started in 2013 as a small neighborhood brewpub next door to the historic Howard Theatre in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C. Their mission is simple: Deliver an eclectic range of fresh, delicious beer, alongside real food, for a good price and by a nice person. Both their brewpub and kitchen in Shaw and their cozy Northeast D.C. tasting room are open for pours. Enjoy the latest offerings through flights, glasses, or cans, bottles and growlers to go. Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen: 624 T St. NW, DC; Brookland Production House & Tasting Room: 920 Girard St. NE, DC; www.rightproperbrewing.com