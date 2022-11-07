Drink Masters’ City: 5 D.C. Cocktail Bars to Know

In honor of D.C.’s very own Lauren “LP” Taylor O’Brien taking home the grand prize on Netflix’s extremely bingeable mixology competition show “Drink Masters,” we’ve put together a list of five of our favorite cocktail bars in D.C. Since LP’s not currently working behind the bar anywhere in the city, focusing instead on her cocktail consultation firm LP Drinks, so we had to look elsewhere, rounding up a quintet of boundary-pushing cocktail joints full of drinks that will blow your mind.

The Green Zone



The Green Zone stands alone in D.C., incorporating flavors and ingredients from the Middle East into its unique cocktails and bar snacks. The beverage world has taken notice of this unique spot, with nominations for Best Cocktail Bar from Washington City Paper and Best New Bar by Tales of the Cocktail. On weekends, the ambiance is enhanced by Arabic and Middle Eastern DJs on Fridays and International DJs on Saturdays, providing an appropriate soundtrack to drinks like the legendary Lebanese No. 1, Toufan, which folds Persian influences into a traditional Hurricane, and the cleverly named Saz’iraq, which adds dates and Arabian bitters to a classic Sazerac. Sunday 12 p.m. – 2 a.m., Tuesday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday 5 p.m. – 3 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 a.m. 2226 18th St. NW, DC; thegreenzonedc.com // @thegreenzonedc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Green Zone (@thegreenzonedc)

Service Bar



This chill, intimate watering was named one of the 50 best bars in America, and it takes just one visit to understand why. A favorite among hospitality industry workers and cocktail fans alike, their diverse, thrilling selection of seasonally-influenced beverages range from light and refreshing selections like their Baked Apple and Pear G&T to full bodied drinks like the Spaghetti Western, which pairs coffee infused tequila with Aperol and vermouth, to quaffable tropical drinks like a Pisco punch. Sunday 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Tuesday – Friday 5 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. – 3 a.m. 926-928 U St. NW, DC; servicebardc.com // @servicebardc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Service Bar DC (@servicebardc)

McClellan’s Retreat



This Dupont Circle staple has a well-loved menu featuring rotating, seasonal cocktails plus a deep selection of classics, specialty shooters and shot and beer combos. Named after a Civil War general, the decor of this watering hole is similarly historic, the sort of wooded, dimly-lit nook that feels lost in time. There’s something for every palate on their menu, with riffs on classic drinks like the vibrantly colored Corpse Reviver No. Blue and autumnal Diamondback Ate My Homework. Monday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. 2031 Florida Ave. NW, DC; mcclellansretreat.com // @mccretreat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McClellan’s Retreat (@mccretreat)

Archipelago



The vibes are magnificent at this U Street Corridor, a warm, welcoming environment packed with plenty of charming tiki kitsch. More than a dozen different fruity, flavor-packed tiki drinks are available, each served in their own different whimsical vessel, perfectly complemented by Asian-influenced bar bites like Chinese BBQ pork nachos and a mapo tofu grinder. Wednesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.1201 U St. NW, DC; archipelagobardc.com // @archipelagobardc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archipelago (@archipelagobardc)

The Gibson



This dimly lit den of decadence perfectly approaches the prohibition era from a modern perspective, from their artfully arranged antique decor to their seasonal menu full of intriguing variations on classic cocktail recipes with quirky names like the “Troll 2” referencing Nilbog Punch and the appropriately fruity Someone’s In My Fruit Cellar. When the weather’s right, check out their industrial-chic patio, a different but equally well-designed space. Monday through Wednesday 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. 2009 14th St. NW, DC; thegibsondc.com // @thegibsondc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gibson (@thegibsondc)

