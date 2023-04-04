Photo Gallery: Dressed to Kilt at Omni Shoreham Hotel

Models took the runway dressed in Scottish plaid to celebrate Dressed to Kilt Fashion Show’s 20th anniversary.

Long before Harry Styles and Brad Pitt donned skirts on the red carpet, Scottish masculine fashion has been incorporating kilts since the 16th century. On April 1 at the 20th anniversary of Friends of Scotland’s Dressed to Kilt Fashion Show hosted at Omni Shoreham Hotel, both men and women took the stage wearing plenty of plaid and Scottish-inspired fashion. Models included high-profile athletes, politicians, former Navy SEALs and news anchors. This year’s show also honored Queen Elizabeth II as well as Sir Sean Connery, a co-founder of Dressed to Kilt. Photos by Ben Droz.

Dressed to Kilt Fashion Show. Photo by Ben Droz.

