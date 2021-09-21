Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club // 9.17

Performing at back-to-back sold-out nights at 9:30 Club, Dr. Dog rocked out for one last time at the venue on September 17. The 22-years-active band cemented themselves as one of the prominent American indie bands in history with six studio albums and touring worldwide. Under their last tour, Dr. Dog’s setlist will satisfy the old and modern fans. From their critically acclaimed album, “Shame Shame,” they played fan favorites “Where’d All The Time Go?”, “Jackie Wants a Black Eye” and “Shadow People.” They also dug deep into their discography and performed “Oh No,” which surprised many dedicated fans.

“It’s good to see you all for one last time,” Dr. Dog’s guitarist and singer, Scott McMicken, said to the packed audience.

The show was a memorable experience, as the band members displayed immense talent and enthusiasm. Only time will tell when these talented people will reunite, but their live performance will be missed dearly.

Photos by Kimchi Photography.

