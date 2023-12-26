Your Guide to Dog-Friendly D.C.

Check out events curator Jade Womack’s recs on adventure spots, bars, shopping locations and more — all perfect for a day out with your pup.

Plus, don’t miss our guide to dog-friendly public workspaces.

On the ninth week of working from home during spring 2020, I decided to adopt a dog. And on May 15, 2020, I became the proud owner of a Dobby-Baby Yoda-Meerkat creature (technically an Australian Shepherd American Staffordshire Terrier four-month-old puppy) named Luna. In the past two years, we have extensively explored what the D.C. area has to offer. Here are some of our favorite local hangouts and unexpected dog-friendly spots.

Skip the scroll: Check out the links below for specific dog-friendly recs.

Adventure Time

Shopping Spots

Restaurants + Bars

Battle the Sunday Scaries

Beer Gardens

Local Pet Stores

Other Escapades

Wake Up + Go On an Adventure with My Best Girl

Dumbarton Oaks Park

Made to create an illusion of country life in the city, this park is one of my favorite places to escape. There is tall grass, benches to catch up on favorite reads and a small little stream winding through. Luna loves the various flora and chasing the waterways on our way to Georgetown.

Closest Metro: Woodley Park or Dupont Circle

Map it: R Street NW between 31st St. NW + Avon Pl. DC

Learn more: doaks.org // @dumbartonoaks

Soapstone Valley Trail

Not as well-known as Rock Creek or Theodore Roosevelt Island, this trail winds west toward Van Ness. It can get very muddy after it rains, which is a dog’s dream, but also a red flag because of the sewage pipes running along the trail. I like it because it’s a hidden trail not well-traversed and great for practicing recall with a long leash.

Closest Metro: Van Ness-UDC

Map it: 2900 Audubon Terr. NW, DC

Learn more: hikingproject.com

Western Ridge Trail

One of the most popular trails in D.C., it’s a great way to spend a weekend day. Make sure to bring a water bottle because once you’re out there — you’re out there.

Closest Metro: Van Ness-UDC

Map it: Ridge Rd. NW + Western Ridge Trail in Rock Creek Park

Learn more: nps.gov // @nationalparkservice

Let’s Go Shopping (Since Luna is the Least Judgemental Shopping Buddy)

Bookstores galore

Luna aspires to read one day, so naturally she accompanies me to the plethora of bookstores in the area, such as Kramer’s, Lost City Books, Solid State Books and Politics and Prose.

Map it: Various locations

Hardware stores

As a general rule, stores that sell dog items are dog-friendly, including the various Ace Hardware stores in the area. Luna drags me to the store for the free treats behind the counter.

Map it: Various locations

Learn more: acehardware.com // @acehardware

Most stores in Georgetown

I love going on a long walk with Luna through Dumbarton Oaks to Georgetown and perusing the dog-friendly stores like Apple, Free People, Lush, Paper Source, CB2, Sephora, J. Crew, Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Anthropologie.

Closest Metro: Foggy Bottom

Map it: Various locations in Georgetown

Learn more: georgetowndc.com // @officialgeorgeorgetowndc

Nordstrom Rack

Located both at Metro Center and Penn Quarter, Nordstrom Rack is a great time suck and “cooling” spot on hot summer days. When walking home from the National Mall to Adams Morgan, we sometimes take a break for the air conditioning and look around the store, grab some water and impulse-buy some dog toys and candles. Various locations.

Learn more: nordstromrack.com // @nordstromrack

Luna is an Aspiring Foodie

Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream

Tucked away in the charming Mount Pleasant neighborhood is a creative ice cream shop housing innovative flavors such as Girl Scouts gone wild or brigadeiro. The menu also includes a dog sundae which a small scoop of sweet cream or peanut butter ice cream topped with two homemade dog treats in a cup.

Closest Metro: Columbia Heights

Map it: 3110 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, DC

Learn more: mdiic.com // @mdiicecreamdc

Sprinkles

To my dog, the only cupcake store that matters in D.C. is Sprinkles and their pupcake. The pupcakes come sealed in plastic (so no mess if you need to grab a few to go) and are made with vanilla, buttermilk and yogurt.

Closest Metro: Foggy Bottom

Map it: 3015 M St. NW, DC

Learn more: sprinkles.com // @sprinklescupcakes

South Block

Everyone loves smoothies. On longer days, Luna and I will walk from our home in Adams Morgan to Union Market for prime people watching. South Block (which is located in many places) offers puppy smoothies made of peanut butter and banana for dogs.

Closest Metro: NoMa.

Map it: Various locations.

Learn more: southblockjuice.com // @southblock

Where We Battle the Sunday Scaries

Emissary

If you can find a spot, I love these popular neighborhood coffee shops located in Dupont Circle. Dogs are allowed inside, but do note it can be tight quarters between you and other guests.

Closest Metro: Dupont Circle

Map it: 2032 P St. NW + 1726 20th St. NW, DC

Learn more: emissarydc.com // @emissary_dc

No Goodbyes

The all-day restaurant located in Adams Morgan’s The Line DC hotel is a great coworking spot on early weekend mornings. Grab a cup of coffee and a breakfast bite from the restaurant’s coffee bar and head inside with your dog.

Closest Metro: Woodley Park or Columbia Heights

Map it: 1770 Euclid St. NW, DC

Learn more: thelinehotel.com // @nogoodbyes_dc

Yours Truly

The hotel’s lobby hosts Mercy Me which boasts great cocktails for dog-friendly work meetups. Note: sometimes there isn’t public Wi-Fi available on the weekends, but the hotel does have water bowls.

Closest Metro: Foggy Bottom

Map it: 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC

Learn more: yourstruly.com // @yourstrulyhotel

Luna Loves a Dog-Friendly Beer Garden

Dacha Beer

Not only can you get beer at this classic German beer garden, but your dog can too. The Shaw and Navy Yard locations offer doggie beers on their menu.

Closest Metros: Shaw + Navy Yard

Map it: 1600 7th St. NW + 79 Potomac Ave. SE, DC

Learn more: dachadc.com // @dachashaw

Midlands

One of my favorites, this Park View beer garden is welcoming and dog-friendly. The beer garden provides beds and blankets for dog guests to get cozy. Additionally, the beer garden will soon offer doggie ice cream. It’s a fantastic location for dogs that might be easily frazzled since the beer garden is a bit more spread out.

Closest Metro: Georgia Ave-Petworth

Map it: 3333 Georgia Ave. NW, DC

Learn more: midlandsdc.com // @midlands_dc

Wunder Garten

This beer garden boasts “yappy” hours regularly with doggie treat flights and puppacinos. In the wintertime you can find them hosting Santa meet-and-greets in partnership with dog rescue organizations in D.C.

Closest Metro: NoMa

Map it: 1101 First St. NE, DC

Learn more: wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Luna’s Favorite Local Pet Stores

Big Bad Woof

When I was a child, I would beg my mom to bring me to this pet store in Takoma Park just to look around. Even today, Luna and I are mesmerized by the variety of specialty food brand options, fine leather collars and chews.

Closest Metro: Takoma

Map it: 6960 Maple St. NW, DC

Learn more: thebigbadwoof.com // @woofdelivers

The Dog Park

Luna’s collar is from this small, unassuming but knowledgeable shop in Old Town Alexandria. They have many baked goods, toys and preppy-printed collars. It’s a great stop to add when shopping in Old Town. While in the area, also check out Old Towne School for Dogs.

Closest Metro: King St-Old Town

Map it: 705 King St. Alexandria, VA

Learn more: thedogparkva.biz // @thedogparkva

Doggy Style

Hidden in Dupont Circle is a pet supply store stocking all your dog-friendly needs. For Luna’s birthday, I stocked up on specialty treats, a new antler, duck-stuffed animal and cookies.

Closest Metro: Dupont Circle

Map it: 1642 R St. NW, DC

Learn more: doggystylebakery.com // @doggystyledc

Howl to the Chief

This unsuspecting pet boutique in Barracks Row has the largest selections of doggie baked goods and treats in D.C. If you’re looking for peak-D.C. toys (think Biden plushies and political party bandanas), you’re in luck.

Closest Metro: Eastern Market

Map it: 719 8th St. SE, DC

Learn more: howltothechief.com // @howltothechief

Loyal Companion

There are many Loyal Companions in the DMV, but my favorite location is the one near Clarendon beside Sweet Science Coffee. When Luna and I are in the neighborhood, we stock up on unique treats and chews like duck feet. Various locations.

Learn more: loyalcompanion.com // @loyalcompanionpets

Other Escapades Luna Loves

Barkhaus

Known as a dog bar, this bar has many dog-friendly events such as paint your pets, puppy bowls and mutt mixers.

Closest Metro: Potomac Yard or Braddock Rd

Map it: 529 E Howell Ave. Alexandria, VA

Learn more: brewskisbarkhaus.com // @barkhaus_

Capitals Canine Club

Offered by the Washington Capitals, this exclusive canine membership program provides a swag-filled membership kit, invites to Caps’ canine events and exclusive ticket offers.

Learn more: nhl.com/capitals // @capitals

HRA Agility Classes

Mainly known as D.C.’s major rescue organization and clinic, the Humane Rescue Alliance also has a variety of recreational courses for dogs including agility, scent training and reactive dog training classes.

Closest Metro: Fort Totten

Map it: 71 Oglethorpe St. NW, DC

Learn more: humanerescuealliance.org // @humanerescue

Pups in the Park

During the National’s season, you can bring your dog to a few events by purchasing a “dog ticket.” The park has dog watchers who will look after your dog if you need to use the restroom, and even has grass patches for your pet to relieve themselves.

Closest Metro: Navy Yard

Map it: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC

Learn more: mlb.com // @nationalspark

