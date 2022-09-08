Five Spots to Work Remotely with Your Dog

Working from home is great, but sometimes you need a change of scenery. But what if you’re a pet parent reluctant to leave your dog home alone? Unless you were forced to return to office life, you probably don’t have a dog walker on the schedule anymore.

As luck would have it, these DMV-area coffee shops and public spaces offer dog-friendly remote work options.

Before you go

Not all dogs are suited for these types of environments. If you have a fearful, anxious or reactive dog, it’s best to leave Fido at home where he feels safe.

Check the weather. Don’t tote your pup along to a patio to work if it’s dangerously hot or cold outside.

Always keep fresh water nearby.

Follow the rules: Keep your dog on a leash and in your control. If an establishment only has dog-friendly outdoor seating, do not bring your dog inside. Respect vaccination and spay/neuter requirements.

Aslin Filling Station

Aslin Beer Co.’s newest D.C. location on 14th Street opens at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays for all the early risers. It’s a coffee bar and beer garden hybrid providing the best of both worlds — coffee to get you through the workday and happy hour to celebrate a job well done. You earned it.

There are ample seating options from large picnic tables to patio chairs. It’s a pretty large space, so finding a place to sit — even in the shade — shouldn’t be difficult. A large tarp covers the main area, and there are umbrellas scattered throughout to keep you and your pup out of direct sunlight. 1740 14th St. NW, DC; aslinbeer.com // @aslin.va

Bark Social

If you have a car, try visiting Bark Social in North Bethesda. The doggie “social club” has a bar, breakfast food, lunch food, coffee and even dog ice cream. Dogs can roam free to play and explore throughout the space. While there are “Bark Rangers” on duty to keep an eye on them, keep your wits about.

Dogs must be registered with current vaccine records and have a Bark Social Club membership, a monthly pass or a day pass to enter. All dogs must be spayed or neutered. 935 Prose St. N Bethesda, MD; barksocial.com // @bark_social_bethesda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bark Social Bethesda (@bark_social_bethesda)

The Line Hotel



The beautiful lobby at the Line in Adams Morgan is a trendy setting to get some work done with your dog at your side. You can go to the Line’s cafe for a morning brew and hit the bar at the end of the workday for a cocktail. Don’t forget to visit the front desk for a dog treat. 1770 Euclid St. NW, DC; thelinehotel.com // @thelinehotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The LINE Hotel (@thelinehotel)

Other Half Brewing



If you prefer to start work a little later in the day, Other Half Brewing opens at noon on weekdays. There are plenty of seating options outside, inside and on the covered patio. You won’t find coffee here, but you can bring in your own from Baker’s Daughter right across the street. 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; otherhalfbrewing.com // @otherhalfdc

The Wharf

There are endless seating options at The Wharf to get some work done on a beautiful day. Your dog will love watching passersby as well as boats cruising along the water. There is free WiFi throughout so you don’t have to sit at a restaurant or cafe for internet access if you don’t want to. wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wharf (@thewharfdc)