5 New + Notable DMV Ice Cream Shops

Make the most of your summer nights with a stop at one of our five favorite spots for frozen treats. From simple scoop shops to gelaterias with mind-expanding flavors, we’re sure you’ll find something to love, no matter where in the DMV you call home.

Dolci Gelati

This well-loved local chain’s fresh-made gelato is known for their rotating menu of inventive flavors like chocolate chili, bacon and Thai lemongrass coconut. Across three locations in the DMV — Shaw, Old Town Alexandria and Takoma Park — Dolci has built up a reputation for creative, flavorful gelato available by the scoop or as a decadent desert sandwich, smushed between two cookies.

Multiple locations; dolcigelati.net // @dolcigelati

Gemini & Happy Ice Cream

The folks at cult favorite Happy Ice Cream have recently rebranded, unveiling Gemini, a new natural wine shop that doubles as a carry-out dinner spot during the evening. You can to pick up one of four rotating flavors of their high quality ice cream by the pint from the shop any time, or by the scoop from their cart Tuesday through Friday evenings, and all day Saturday. Welcome Gemini, and long live Happy Ice Cream.

1509 17th St. NW, DC; happygeminidc.com // @happyicecreamdc

Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream

Small-batch ice cream with a constantly changing roster of flavors created using all-natural and locally-sourced ingredients. From sorbets to sherbets to good old-fashioned ice cream, Mimi’s sprawling menu has something for every palate. Recent highlights at this cute Arlington spot include a seasonally-inspired sweet corn ice cream, a vegan salted caramel and a quartet of lightly boozy “adult flavors.”

1201 S Joyce St. Arlington, VA; mimishandmade.com // @mimisicecreamhandmade

The Charmery

Grab a housemade waffle cone and stack it high at this iconic Baltimore export that just opened their first D.C.-area location in Chevy Chase earlier this summer. They’re constantly offering up adventurous new flavors and weekly specials, like the cereal milk-flavored Saturday Morning Cartoons or the The Blues Are Brewin, a whole bean coffee ice cream with chunks of blueberry donuts. They also have a fully stocked arsenal of freezers featuring plenty of pints and other frozen treats to keep you sated between visits.

8551 Connecticut Ave. Ste 202, Chevy Chase, MD; thecharmery.com // @thecharmery

The Creamery at Union Market

A high quality haven for all things dairy in Union Market, The Creamery’s got a well-curated menu of ice cream as well as locally-sourced butter, cheese and milk, plus fresh baked goods, as well as a handful of sorbets for dairy-free guests.

1309 5th St. NE, D.C.; thecreamerydc.com // @the_creamery_at_union_market

