District Hunt Turns D.C. Into a Puzzle Game, For a Great Cause

A mystery is afoot. A sense of darkness and confusion has descended on D.C. Some of the greatest minds in the city are in conflict. The stakes could not be higher, as the outcome could determine not only the course of the future, but the integrity of the past. Will the people of our city be able to find the solution and restore order in time? One thing is certain. We can’t do it without your help.

Starting on September 30, the first clues will be revealed, and this year’s District Hunt will begin. Players can sign up in small teams, making it the perfect fun, challenging activity for friends, families, couples, neighbors, colleagues, or strangers who want to pool their resources, exercise their minds and muscles, and get to know each other better while solving one of the most important riddles of our time and support the cause of literacy.

An underground society of wordsmiths has long used the powers of language and storytelling to shape the course of human history, driving us toward more clear communication, more responsible decision-making, and a more nuanced understanding of ourselves, each other, and how to be better stewards of our communities.

But now, one of them has gone rogue and rewritten the past, changing literally everything. They need your help to figure out which member betrayed them and how to set things right. It will require your sharpest verbal skills. You’ll need resilience, tenacity, and grit. And, most importantly, you’ll need the power of collaboration and teamwork. Because that’s how D.C. does things – together.

District Hunt is a citywide treasure hunt constructed around a theme. This year’s theme is literacy. Form a team, solve puzzles, explore the city, and learn about local changemakers. It’s all happening October 1-10. September 30 is the deadline to sign up, and the day the first crucial clues will be revealed. Starting at Planet Word, players will find hidden books throughout the city, filling in missing clues to bring the traitor to justice and set things right before it’s too late.

There are two ways to play. You can join the Team Contest, starting at 10:30 am on October 1, and pit your team against rival teams in no-holds-barred competition. You can also play in the Self-Directed mode, October 2-10, and complete the puzzle at your own pace.

The important thing is that you bring your best thinking and your highest intelligence to bear. The sweep of human history is at stake. The city is counting on you.

Many of us lose our sense of playfulness as we age, believing that we’ve grown out of games and wondering why life seems to lack a sense of magic, mystery, and possibility. It doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, the future of humanity may depend less on hard work than on a more liberated and adventurous spirit of play. And there’s never a wrong time to do it.

Games are everywhere. Through the awesome power of play, we learn to communicate, collaborate, share our best qualities, and solve our most vexing problems using our best out-of-the-box thinking. When we bring a sense of levity to our lives, we allow ourselves to relax, see new possibilities, and discover the best hidden qualities in ourselves and each other. We need to play now more than ever before.

This is the spirit that drives Game Genius.

Founded in 2018 at the intersection of sports, architecture, and philanthropy, game genius believes that the best way to solve problems, free up our creativity, and strengthen our communities is to play games whenever we want, wherever we go.

Through sports, physical play, and solving puzzles, we expand our capacities for curiosity, compassion, and connection. By learning to more mindfully inhabit our physical space, understanding the importance of nature and architecture and learning to live in the moment, we can interact more responsibly with our surrounding environment. And through philanthropy – our gifts of time, talent, and treasure – we can live by our deepest values and foster a more equitable future.

In 2021, Game Genius became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Its flagship citywide events include Play Week in the spring and District Hunt in the fall, which is now upon us.

District Hunt is a real-life game built into the physical and cultural landscape of Washington, D.C. Previous themes have included women’s history, mental health, and climate and environment. 2022 is all about literacy. Tickets are $30 per person or $100 per team, and the deadline to sign up is September 30, before the first clue drops. Proceeds benefit direct service work with local organizations, and prizes include local experiences, game products, and exclusive swag.

Sponsors include DC Fray, local bookstores, arts and literacy organizations, nonprofits, and many others, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Whatever you do, get involved. It’s fun. And we need you.

District Hunt runs September 30 to October 10. Sign up to compete now!