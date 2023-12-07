District Denizens: Maps Glover

Our editor-in-chief Monica Alford invited seven friends, collaborators and partners in crime who just so happen to be some of the driving forces behind D.C.’s thriving creative scene.

Artist Maps Glover takes a seat at the Petite Cerise table and chat hidden talents, alternate career tracks and what he’s up to next.

District Fray: Favorite D.C. resident, dead or alive.

Maps Glover: Other than my grandmother who gave birth to a generation of freethinkers, I would say Solomon Brown. He was a trailblazer who infuriated one of the most prestigious institutions in American culture: the Smithsonian. His dedication and commitment to protecting and cultivating culture is the reason I walk proudly through the doors and see myself.

What’s next for you.

I will continue to work on myself, as I’ve learned my life as an artist is most successful when I keep my eyes open and remain aware of new opportunities in the ever-changing landscape of society. In addition, I’ll be working with my friends in tech to develop spaces for Black artists to experiment with new technologies that enhance our sensibilities.

Upcoming project with Monica and her team.

I plan to continue to do the same work we’ve been doing: finding ways to immerse art in the everyday to uplift the voices of creative visionaries. I want to highlight the importance of a creative life.

Ideal work environment. A space where people are endlessly exploring new ideas and mixing them with old ideas. A place where the trees are free to grow and the water is clean, where the rent is affordable and transportation is accessible. A place where family is considered a priority and art is a natural part of how we communicate.

One misunderstood aspect of D.C. you wish people got.

Most people see D.C. as a place where politicians reign and people thrive. But D.C. is also home to some of the most talented artists and innovative thinkers. In a lot of ways the city is a juxtaposition of the two: the constant feeling of being silenced and finding new ways to scream louder.

Explore Glover’s world and works by visiting mapsglover.com and following him on Instagram @i.am.the.desto.

