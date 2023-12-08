District Denizens: E$

Our editor-in-chief Monica Alford invited seven friends, collaborators and partners in crime who just so happen to be some of the driving forces behind D.C.’s thriving creative scene.

Illustrator, painter, muralist and animator E$ takes a seat at the Petite Cerise table and chat hidden talents, alternate career tracks and what he’s up to next.

If you had to, where you’d live instead of D.C.

In the words of Clipse, “I reside in VA, ride in VA. Most likely when I die, I’m gon’ die in VA.”

Favorite touristy part of D.C.

National Gallery of Art.

Ideal work environment.

Home studio when the rest of the DMV is asleep.

Social media platform you’d nix.

Myspace because I can’t remember if I ever deleted my page.

Hidden talent.

I can Irish exit with the best of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E$ (@theedollarsign)

One misunderstood aspect of D.C. you wish people got.

That traffic ever decreases. It doesn’t.

Favorite D.C. resident, dead or alive.

Dave Chappelle.

What’s next for you.

I got sidetracked with the District Fray office mural. I’m getting ready for the Umbrella Art Fair, but I’m going to finish and publish my first book this year.

Upcoming project with Monica and her team.

All I know is that Monica gives me all the creative freedom in our collaborations, and I have always appreciated her for that. I know she has a strong reputation in the art community for being so great to collaborate with. Monica gets it. So, whatever she does I will be there. I will be rooting for her and collaborating in any capacity I can.

Dream D.C. collaborator.

Rubell Museum DC.

Alternate career track.

Charming bank robber.

Visit emoneyoriginals.com and follow E$ on Instagram @theedollarsign to peruse his art and enjoy his witty commentary.

Want to connect with D.C.’s creative community? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to drink experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.