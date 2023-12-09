District Denizens: Brandon Hill

Our editor-in-chief Monica Alford invited seven friends, collaborators and partners in crime who just so happen to be some of the driving forces behind D.C.’s thriving creative scene.



Artist and owner of All Day Murals Brandon Hill takes a seat at the Petite Cerise table and chat hidden talents, alternate career tracks and what they’re up to next.

District Fray: Sum yourself up in one sentence.

Brandon Hill: A cool dude who likes to make art, paint walls, and eat sunflower seeds and blue crabs.

Ideal work environment.

Great friends, open space, a little music in the background, great lighting, being amongst other thinkers.

Hidden talent.

I worked at the National Aquarium in Baltimore for many years, and one of my jobs was called stroller check (think coat check). I could break down and fold up any stroller type, make or model in seconds without looking. I’m also great at IDing voice actors in TV commercials. I’m pretty spot on.

Dream D.C. collaborator.

The Obamas. Michelle Obama for food equity collaborations, Barack Obama on arts and policy change.

What’s next for you.

I showed the first “Black Cowboy” exhibit in 2022 in Brooklyn, New York at the Bishop Gallery in East Williamsburg, and am starting to get the collection of work together again and possibly show it here in D.C. I also just recently launched my public arts brand under the name All Day Murals. It’s been a thought in my head for some time now. I can’t wait to see where this new work takes me. I’ve had a blast over the years working with DC Fray, United Fray and District Fray Magazine. Some of the best thinkers in D.C. put that magazine together and have done real justice to shine a light on D.C.’s creative landscape holistically. Great people at every level, true rockstars. I would love to collaborate with public art activations. I’m looking forward to working on some cool free exhibitions and temporary experiences.

Alternate career track.

Traveling cook or farmer. I like making things, period. Art or cakes — it doesn’t matter.

Follow @alldaymurals1 to learn more about All Day Murals’ latest projects. Keep up-to-date on Hill’s upcoming exhibits by visiting brandon-hill.art and following him on Instagram

@chickens.of.insta.

