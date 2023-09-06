How to Score Discount Theater Tickets to the Hottest Shows in D.C.

Check out these clutch tips, from free shows to pay-what-you-can tickets to discounted shows.

The play’s the thing. While Broadway is only a few hours away, theater lovers in D.C. know that world-class productions and some of the greatest talents are in our own backyard.

D.C. has long been a proving ground for new works on their way to the “Great White Way.” Shows like “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Mean Girls,” “Beetlejuice” and last year’s Tony-award-winning musical “A Strange Loop” all got their start at area theaters before gaining national popularity.

That said, ticket prices for theatre are not exactly cheap. If you love theatre but not the hefty hit to your wallet, take note: You can snag great seats to top-rated shows for less at most area theaters. Here’s how.

Check Out Tickets for 30 + Under

In an effort to entice a new generation of theatergoers, many theaters offer discounted tickets to younger people. This includes the Kennedy Center, which has offered under-30 discounted tickets to select performances for over a decade through their MyTix program.

The Folger Shakespeare Library has a 35 and under program for tickets and subscriptions. Shakespeare Theatre Company also has discounted tickets for patrons 35 and under. And Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has its own 30 and under program with ticket prices as low as $20 plus fees. Studio Theatre ups the age limit with its 40 and under deal that offers 20% off tickets.

See a Free Show at Historic Ford’s Theatre

Thanks to the Free First Preview program at Ford’s Theatre, theatergoers can win free tickets to the first performance of every production. If you’re feeling lucky, enter a digital lottery a week prior to the first performance for a chance to win. Over 6,000 patrons have seen a show at Ford’s Theatre for free, and you could be next.

Get Pay-What-You-Can Tickets

Many theaters offer a PWYC performance or two to fill the seats on opening night or even a “preview” performance prior to the official opening. As the name suggests, you set the price of what you can afford to pay for a ticket.

There is no minimum charge, so you can indulge your most frugal impulses – just remember it’s called “pay what you want,” not “free show jamboree.” Some of the theater companies that offer PWYC performances include: Round House Theatre, Theatre J, Arena Stage, Theater Alliance and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Take Advantage of Student Discounts

Tickets to the theater on a student budget? Score. Most theaters offer discounts for students, so there’s no need to miss seeing a show in order to pay rent. Here are some of the venues with student deals (valid ID required): Mosaic Theatre, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Studio Theatre, Constellation Theatre Company and Signature Theatre.

Use Your Zipcode to Get Cheap Tickets

People who reside or work in Southwest D.C. can buy discounted tickets for specially designated “Southwest night” performances at Arena Stage. Tickets are $35 for musicals and $25 for non-musicals, plus fees. Proof of SW residency or employment is required when you pick up your tickets.

Shakespeare Theatre Company in downtown D.C. has a similar program. Theatergoers who live or work close to STC can buy tickets discounted by up to 66% for specially designated “neighborhood night” performances. Proof of neighborhood residency or employment is required.

See Discounted Shows during Theatre Week

Despite the name, the kick-off of D.C.’s theatre season runs for more than two weeks, from September 21 through October 8, with tickets to dozens of local productions available at $20, $40 and $60, as well as tickets to a number of free events. It’s basically early Christmas for theatre lovers.

Use Specialty Apps to Find Ticket Deals

The TodayTix and Goldstar apps are like Uber for theater tickets. Whether you’re looking to score last-minute seats or planning in advance, you can get deep discounts — sometimes up to 75% off — on the hottest shows at nearly 40 playhouses in the D.C.-metro area, including the Kennedy Center, National Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and more.

Snag Last-Minute Tickets

Procrastinators, you’re in luck. With rush tickets, you can snag a great deal even on the day of a performance. Shakespeare Theatre Company sells unsold seats up to two hours before a performance for $35. At Signature Theatre, tickets are available starting one hour before the show for $30. And Studio Theatre sells off any remaining tickets 30 minutes prior to showtime for $30. All tickets are first come, first served and only available in person at the box office.

Ready to get out and experience the best theater in D.C. for less? See what’s playing, follow our money-saving tips and enjoy the show.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.