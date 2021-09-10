The DC Shorts Festival is Back and Timelier Than Ever

DC Shorts International Film Festival is back. After going virtual in 2020, the 2021 hybrid festival will be their 18th annual event, and Executive Director Peter Morgan couldn’t be more ready for their return.

“We all sat down and talked about how we could safely provide screenings to the community,” Morgan says. “Now we can open up the doors, and we’re available for the community to show up depending on their comfort level with safety precautions.”

This year’s film festival features 95 short films, 18 online showcases and seven total in-person showcases across multiple venues. That way, Morgan proudly shared, you can engage entirely based on your comfort level. Vaccine checks and mask mandates will also be part of their safety precautions throughout the entire festival.

It’s an unpretentious procedure that highlights how committed to appreciating film the team at DC Shorts is. DC Shorts’ return is a triumph for local creatives, whether they’re filmmakers or film-lovers. The brainchild of founders Jon Gann and Gene Cowan, DC Shorts is a festival that prides itself on putting the creator first.

“I really did not like festivals that were about parties, money and sponsors, but they weren’t about films and filmmakers,” Gann told us. “And they were especially not about short filmmakers.”

Gann, who left his job at a marketing and advertising firm to pursue a career in film, is fiercely protective of the genre.

“Short filmmakers are the ones getting the shaft at most festivals,” Gann says. They [aren’t] getting the promotion, they [aren’t] getting anything else because they [are] the filler. I’m like, these stories are better!”

Films shown at DC Shorts’ festival have notoriously gone on to win or be nominated for accolades worldwide. Awards aside, DC Shorts has tirelessly worked since 2003 to “democratize filmmaking [and] empower diverse voices to be heard from around the globe,” as told in their mission statement. The festival itself is a D.C. institution in the arts, and it’s special lineup of DMV based films/filmmakers provide an electrifying new perspective on life in the District.

Three DMV filmmakers/films will be spotlit this Friday, September 10, under the category “Homegrown Showcase.” Local films include “Miss Alma Thomas: A Life in Color” about legendary D.C. artist Alma Thomas, “Ourselves, in Stories” about a community elevating marginalized voices from within, and “Oversight,” a foray into the D.C. Office of Inspector General since its founding in the 1970s.

“Oversight” is the latest project from filmmakers Michael Skinner and Jon Michael Shink of Pendragwn studios. It’s both an explorative documentary into one of D.C. ‘s lesser known and lesser appreciated offices, the Inspector General’s and an impassioned case for D.C. statehood.

“One of the criticisms that’s often levied against statehood is, ‘How can we possibly trust these people to govern themselves?’” Michael Skinner says. “This film is really a look at the last 40 years [and] how D.C. has learned how to govern itself and the sort of proof that it is able to run a city that is effective. That [it’s] able to deal with corruption and fraud, when it appears, and is able to handle its finances responsibly.”

“This is our city,” Jon Michael Shink adds. “We take great pride in being able to tell stories about D.C.”

“Oversight” isn’t their first piece starring the District; Pendragwn has made documentaries that range in topic from the fight for solar power in D.C.’s low-income neighborhoods to urban development and equity in Anacostia. Their films serve as an open love letter to the city.

Also headlining the Homegrown Showcase is “Miss Alma Thomas: A Life in Color” by Cheri Gaulke. This piece of feminist scholarship is filmmaker Cheri Gaulke’s wheelhouse precisely, and she uses an impressive artistic resume to bring to life the story of one of D.C.’s best kept artistic secrets: Miss Alma.

“It’s so appropriate to be showing this film in D.C., because D.C. was the place where Alma Thomas got to be the person she wanted to be,” Gaulke says.

A Howard Alumna, schoolteacher, and the first woman of color to have a solo exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Alma Thomas was a D.C. treasure. Gaulke’s documentary discusses Thomas’s staunch refusal to let race stand in the way of her achievement.

“There was a famous artist we wanted in the film, and it fell through,” Gann says. “But in interviewing him, he made the comment that Alma was the only person who could cross 16th Street, which struck me as something really major. 16th Street, for many years, was the dividing line between White and Black Washington. And I think that’s really indicative of her power as an artist and a community member.”

DC Shorts’ kicks off with the Homegrown Showcase this Friday, September 10, at 6 p.m. at the Goethe-Institut Washington. The festival runs through Tuesday in partnership with JxJ Theatre and Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, D.C. and includes abundant LGBTQ and Animation categories, as well as several filmmaking workshops and panel discussions.

It also includes the world premiere of “Out To Vote,” chronicling Bobby Perkins’ win for incarcerated voting rights and the fight to end voter suppression amongst marginalized groups, as well as a live panel with voting rights activists and Perkins himself.

To learn more about the DC Shorts International Film Festival, visit dcshorts.com or follow it on Instagram @dcshorts.

Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, D.C. (EDCJCC): 1529 16th St. NW, DC; edcjcc.org // @e_dcjcc

Goethe-Institut Washington: 1377 R St .NW, DC; goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/wsh.html // @goethe_dc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.