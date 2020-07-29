D.C. Polo Society’s Funbrella

DC Polo Society kicked off their summer season on July 26. The Poolesville, Maryland-based polo matches, running through October 25, create a safe space for locals by following CDC guidelines. Last Sunday’s event drew an intimate crowd of 100 who enjoyed beautiful views and a fun environment while practicing safe social distancing.

Why should you attend a polo match? According to Congressional Polo Club’s Seema Sharma, there are three things you should keep in mind: the beauty of polo, a day out in the country with your family and friends, and the experience of something new. On top of that, this represents an opportunity to meet new people, so what are you waiting for? Climb on that horse.

“We want to make this sport more popular and more prevalent,” she says. “Millenials are key. Many have memories of riding [horses] and going to farms as kids. You begin to work and life becomes hectic, and this perception is made that there is either no polo facility close to D.C. or it is too difficult to get to.”

With the DC Polo Society, these trepidations are ultimately untrue. The Montgomery County-based club is close to the city and provides everything necessary to participate including charter bus options.

As for the sport itself, when most people think of polo, they likely imagine big hats and expensive bubbly – but that’s not always the case. Spectators can expect to enjoy a low-key day in the country where they will be surrounded by three grassy fields and a beautiful view of the sky.

“Being there is a wonderful way to get away from the hectic day-to-day of the city,” Sharma says of the club, placing a heavy emphasis on her desire for people to come to a match and have a reprieve from their busy daily lives.

Each ticket includes a tailgate space to help with safe social distancing while enjoying the match, and features contactless check-in. Be sure to bring your own food and drink to enjoy for a picnic-style tailgate. Leashed dogs are always welcome, and kids under 14 are free. Read our article for a primer on polo, and purchase tickets at www.dcpolo.com.

Photos by Rajinder Babra.