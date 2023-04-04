DMV Sounds: April 2022

Five of the best local show options this April in the DMV.

Old timey bluegrass, modern hip-hop and futuristic electronica are some of your April live music options from D.C.’s finest.

4.4

TL0741 at Rhizome

A mixture of minimalist Aphex Twin and ASMR soundtracks, TL0741 (the solo project of Patrick Gillis) makes the kind of synth-based electronic music that’ll make you feel like you’re hacking the planet. This is a compliment. $10+. 7 p.m. 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

4.6

Bluegrass Night with DMV Collective at Quarry House Tavern

Bluegrass sounds better with a burger. Lucky for you, Quarry House serves some of the best burgers in the DMV. And their beer list isn’t too shabby. Hell, it won a 2022 RAMMY for Best Beer Program. The burgers and beer should be enough to earn a visit to the basement on Georgia Avenue, but the bluegrass puts it over the top. A no-brainer for a terrific Thursday night. Follow DMV Collective on Instagram @dmv.bluegrass.collective. No cover. 7:30 p.m. 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

4.14

Night Train 357 at The Pocket

The Wammie Award Winner for Best Rap Album (2021 for “The Nightlife”) brings his Chuck D-approved talents to the intimate Pocket on North Capitol. Follow him on Instagram

@nighttrain357. $12+. 7 p.m. 1508 N Capitol St. NW, DC; thepocketdc.com // @thepocket_dc

4.16

Hammered Hulls at Black Cat

Hammered Hulls’ self-titled demo release in 2019 was one of the year’s best. Their 2022 record “Careening,” technically their debut, showed the four-piece breathing a bit more. It’s also fantastic. A group of punk rock lifers (Mark Cisneros, Alec MacKaye, Mary Timony and Chris Wilson), this group is everything you want when you think of D.C. punk. Follow them on Instagram @hammeredhulls. $20. 8 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

4.29

The Axelrod String Quartet at National Museum of American History

This is one of many return-to-normalcy cultural events that we’re glad to have back. Attending any classical concert in a Smithsonian institution is an excellent way to spend an evening. Follow them on Twitter @smithsoniancms. $27+. 7:30 p.m. 1300 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; americanhistory.si.edu // @amhistorymuseum