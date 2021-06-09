D.C. LGBTQ+ Businesses to Visit this Pride Month

Pride Month is a chance to both support and celebrate the D.C. LGBTQ+ community. One way to do this is to patronize your LGBTQ+ neighbors’ businesses. Dine, shop and share the below list of LGBTQ-owned and founded businesses you should consider supporting long after June is over.

as you are bar

This virtual safe space for and by LGBTQIA+ people cultivates connection, and welcomes all to come as they are. The bar is currently looking for its brick and mortar home.

Try: Every Wednesday as you are bar hosts a community member on “Hey Jo,” a 30-minute show at 7 p.m. on Instagram Live.

asyouarebar.com // @asyouarebar

Bianca Russo Fitness

Want an all-inclusive workout? Bianca Russo’s virtual fitness community is made for LGBTQIA+ people of all sizes who are encouraged to move at their own pace.

Try: LIIT classes (low impact interval training) that Russo teaches weekly.

www.biancarussofitness.com // @biancarussofitness

The Capital Candy Jar

The Capital Candy Jar opened in 2014, and has been sharing sweet treats with the community ever since. All of the candy sold at its Capitol Hill store and across the D.C. region are made by hand in small batches by owner Dave Burton and his team.

Try: Their Pride-themed, chocolate covered Oreos.

201 15th St. NE, D.C.; capitalcandyjar.com // @capitalcandyjar

District CoOp

District CoOp, founded by Chord Bezerra, sells t-shirts, tanks and masks that support local artists. Their gear features fun and timely designs supporting Pride, D.C. statehood, and so much more.

Try: This month, District CoOp celebrates its first Pride as a business and is selling items that feature uniquely D.C. Pride designs.

districtcoop.threadless.com // @district_coop

District Dogs

This LGBTQ-owned enterprise started as a dog walking business in 2014 and has since introduced stores in Navy Yard, Shaw and Park View. Bring your dog in for the dog spa, daycare boarding, training and more.

Try: District Dogs recently brought back its Yappy Hour, kicking off on 6.17 at The Brig from 6-8 p.m.

1221 Van St. SE Suite 110 D.C.; districtdogs.com // @districtdog

Gatsby

This newly opened Navy Yard restaurant is a “reimagined American Diner” by Knead Hospitality in collaboration with Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery. The restaurant features an Art Deco aesthetic and classic cocktails.

Try: On June 12th and 13th, Gatsby will host Punch of Pride, and proceeds will go to Capital Pride Alliance and LGBTQ+ charities.

1201 Half St. SE D.C.; gatsbyrestaurant.com // @gatsby_restaurant

JSQUARED

Founded in 2016 by two D.C. locals, the candle company hopes to promote the idea of “life balance is essential.” The candles are made with quality fragrances and all-natural ingredients.

Try: JSQUARED has a “Queen” candle made out of 100% Moroccan Rose to celebrate Pride.

www.jsquarednaturals.com // @jsquarednat

Loyalty Books

Located in Petworth and Silver Spring, Loyalty Books encourages and highlights diversity through the books they sell and the events they curate. Stock up on great reads, join their membership program and expand your mind with events all while supporting this Black- and queer-founded bookstore.

Try: Their June 22 virtual poetry event, The Queer Cookies Cookbook Poetry Reading, at 8 p.m. You can also grab a book during the virtual event.

843 Upshur St. NW, D.C.; www.loyaltybookstores.com // @loyaltybooks

Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar

ThreeFifty Bakery serves baked desserts, pastries and coffee with pride. Everything is baked daily in-house, and the bakery offers gluten-free, sugar-free and allergy-sensitive treats. Voted Best Coffeeshop in Best of Gay D.C. 2020,

Try: Enjoy your coffee outside on their Pride decorated patio.

1924 17th St. NW D.C.; threefifty.com// @bakery350coffeebar

