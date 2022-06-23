Independence Day Weekend Roundup

Get ready for all things red, white and blue. Independence Day weekend is coming soon and no one celebrates our nation’s birth better than the capital. Choose from a number of events where American pride is the name and having fun is your game. Support the Nats as they square off against the Marlins. Enjoy some brews in the hills of Virginia. Or even catch the National Parade and see classic inflatables, floats and fireworks. The District has all the Fourth of July fun you could ask for.

6.30-7.4

Heritage Beer Hunt – Celebrate the 4th of July

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a beer hunt at one of D.C.’s most revered institutions: The Mansion on O Street. Featuring free beer and a hunt that takes you across 100 rooms and 70 secret doors, embrace District history while trying your hand at some delicious (yet well-hidden) brews. $58. 9 a.m. The Mansion On O Street: 2020 O St. NW, DC; omansion.com // @omansion

Smithsonian Folklife Festival

Since 1967, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s purpose has been to collaborate with cultural practitioners, communities and heritage professionals to spark curiosity, catalyze intercultural exchange and communicate a commitment to representing diverse cultures as a positive force for the common good. Celebrate your Independence Day weekend with an event that has an unwavering love for different cultures and features amazing guests like Yo-Yo Ma and Los Pleneros de la Cresta. Free. 10 a.m. National Mall: Constitution Ave. NW + 7th St. NW to 17th St. NW, DC; festival.si.edu // @smithsonianfolklife

7.1-7.4

Ring in the 4th with 4 Days of Rooftop Festivities at Hi-Lawn

For those in search of the best view for DC’s fireworks on the 4th of July, Hi-Lawn, one of the District’s largest, most expansive rooftops for outdoor dining, drinking and socializing is one of the city’s top destinations. The open-air roof of Union Market is celebrating the 4th of July with a free-to-attend, four-day-long Independence Day rooftop picnic party from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4, featuring fantastic city views of neighborhood fireworks, live music, DJs, grilled eats, summer cocktails and extended hours. Free+. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc



7.1

Fridays at Fort Totten Concert Series: N Tyme Jazz Ensemble

Every Friday, meet the DC Fray team at the corner of Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue NE from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for amazing live music and delicious food from local food trucks! This event is in partnership with The Modern at Art Place and features a wonderful performance from the N Tyme Jazz Ensemble. Free. 6 p.m. The Modern at Art Place: 400 Galloway St. NE, DC; themoderndc.com, dcfray.com // @themoderndc, @DCFray

“Kick Off to the Fourth at the Wharf” featuring Maggie Rose w/ Erin & the Wildfire + The District

Musical sensation and Maryland-born singer Maggie Rose takes stage at The Wharf to help kick off Independence Day Weekend. Supported by Richmond’s Erin & The Wildlife and D.C.’s The District, this Pearl Street-sponsored show is free to the public and features Rose & friends on a floating stage off of Transit Pier. Free. 6 p.m. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; pearlstreetwarehouse.com, wharfdc.com // @pearlstreetlive, @thewharfdc

Nationals vs. Marlins

Nothing beats a ballgame on the Fourth of July weekend. And who better to root for than America’s team, The Washington Nationals. $18+. 6:05 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

7.2

Drink The District’s Red, White and Brew Flip Cup Tournament

Celebrate your Independence with RED wine specials, WHITE wine specials, BREW specials and a BIG Flip Cup Tournament! Put together a team or just come cheer them on. Because what says 4th of July more than flip cup, competition and drink specials? Register your team, register as a free agent, or just come and enjoy the party. $3.50–$45. 2 p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

7.4

Fourth of July at Dirt Farm Brewing

Raise a pint and celebrate the birth of our nation at Dirt Farm! Their 1,100 foot elevation gives visitors views to multiple firework displays across the Loudoun Valley. Perks include a whole roasted pig made by Chef Justin Garrison, charcuterie boards and shrimp tacos from The Kitchen Workshop and snow cones from Smos Snows. $12-$26. 6 p.m. Dirt Farm Brewing: 18701 Foggy Bottom Rd. Bluemont, VA; dirtfarmbrewing.com // @dirtfarmbrewing

Hotel Hive 4th of July 2022

Join Hotel Hive and &Pizza for their annual 4th of July Great American Bash! With an amazing rooftop view of the Nation’s Fireworks and a buffet that includes All-American BBQ with hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad and other Independence Day staples, don’t miss out on this 21+ event to cheer on your nation. Ticket price includes unlimited food and drink; hotel guests get a reduced ticket rate. $50-$75. 6 p.m. Hotel Hive: 2224 F St. NW, DC; hotelhive.com // @hotelhive

July 4th Fireworks on the National Mall

The National Park Service will once again host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on the National Mall, home to more than a dozen memorials that commemorate significant American people and history. The display will be held on Monday, July 4, starting at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Free. 9:09 p.m. National Mall: Constitution Ave. NW + 7th St. NW to 17th St. NW, DC; nps.gov / @nationalmallnps



L’Ardente’s Fourth of July Seated Dinner + Fireworks Viewing Party on the Rooftop

To celebrate L’Ardente’s first Fourth of July, this glam Italian restaurant in the new Capitol Crossing development is offering an exclusive dining experience imagined by Chef David Deshaies and his team. The luxurious three-course dinner includes dishes such as a chilled lobster and cantaloupe salad, stuffed soft-shell crab with summer corn and poached halibut with ravioli. All accompanied by world-class wine pairings followed by a rooftop fireworks viewing party complete with wines and nine different dessert bites from celebrated pastry chef Manabu Inoue. Find the full dinner and party tickets here and the tickets for the viewing party here. $90-$200. 6 p.m. L’Ardente: 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; lardente.com // @lardentedc

National Independence Day Parade

Kick off 4th of July festivities at a parade in our nation’s capital. Families can watch marching bands, floats, military units, giant balloons and more to celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, red, white and blue celebration of America’s birthday. Free. 11:45 a.m. National Mall: Constitution Ave. NW + 7th St. NW to 17th St. NW, DC; july4thparade.com

PBS Hosts “A Capitol Fourth”

This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton as host of the 42nd edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS American Forces Network. Guyton will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic evening of unrivaled musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly. Free. 8 p.m. West Lawn of United States Capitol Building: First St. SE, DC; pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth // @july4thpbs

