Where to View Fireworks This Fourth Of July

From watching on rooftops to historical landmarks to Nats Park, we have your guide on where to see the most spectacular fireworks displays this Independence Day.

We all know the DMV knows how to plan an explosive Independence Day, but options for firework viewing can be overwhelming, right? We’ve put together a helpful rundown of some primo spots to view fireworks in the days leading up to the 4th, as well as a curated list of swanky rooftops, boats, and parties that offer optimal viewing opportunities for the big D.C. fireworks display, ensuring you can take in the most stunning views of the skyline. Note: Most descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

For our complete Independence Weekend event picks, check out our guide.

6.30 – 7.1

Independence Fireworks at Mount Vernon

Enjoy an evening of family fun and fireworks along with patriotic music to celebrate our nation’s founding. The mansion will be lit in red, white, and blue during this event. $47. 6-9:30 p.m. 3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. Mt. Vernon, VA; mountvernon.org // @mount_vernon

7.1

Community Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Langley High School

Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and last about 22 minutes. Enjoy gourmet food trucks, music played by a DJ, giveaways, and more family-friendly fun. Free. 6:30-10:30 p.m. 6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA; mcleancenter.org // @mcleanvacenter

Workhouse Fireworks 2023

Set on a 55-acre campus, the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show celebrates the history of this amazing nation. The event will dazzle all visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights and ground-shaking explosions and offer amazing and fun entertainment for all ages. Free+. 9:15 p.m. 9518 Workhouse Way Lorton, VA; workhousearts.org // @workhousearts

7.2

City of Fairfax Independence Day Evening Show and Fireworks

Listen and watch local pop rock band Ocho de Bastos and Vienna Falls Chorus performances followed by a 15-minute fireworks to close out the show at Fairfax High School. Free. 6:30-10:30 p.m. 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax, VA; fairfaxva.gov // @cityoffairfaxva

7.3

Freedom Fireworks at Nationals Park

Get into the holiday spirit early by taking in America’s game, watching the Reds play the Nationals, followed by the fireworks show presented by Budweiser. $13-$440. 6:05 p.m.1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com // @nationals

2023 Bladensburg Fireworks

The 2023 Bladensburg Fireworks Independence Day Celebration event is upon us. This year, the focus is America’s advancements in space and technology featuring Space Commander DJ Flava from 93.9 WKYS, food trucks, and amusements, like space laser tag. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. 4601 Annapolis Rd. Bladensburg, MD; bladensburgmd.gov

7.4

2023 Fourth at The Wharf

Experience a VIP fireworks viewing at The Wharf benefitting the USO. The evening includes exclusive access to the Dockmaster Building at the tip of District Pier, two drink tickets (plus cash bar), all-American light fare including gourmet sliders, mini hot dogs, sides and desserts, plus fantastic views of the National Park Service fireworks launched from the National Mall. $60. 7-10 p.m. 101 District Square SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks at the Military Women’s Memorial

Great food, fun and the best views of D.C.’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy — and celebrate in the splendor of a leading national memorial — an experience you and your guests will never forget. Fourth of July guests enjoy a delicious catered buffet, open bars, live music, and family-friendly activities for all ages. $225. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Memorial Avenue and Schley Dr. Arlington, VA; womensmemorial.org // @womensmemorial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciel (@cielsocialclub)

Ciel Fourth of July: National Fireworks Viewing Party 2023

Fourth of July tickets include entry to Ciel, rooftop viewing of the National Fireworks, a 3-hour premium open bar, heavy-passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and party favors. $180; 601 K St. NW, DC; cielsocialclub.com // @cielsocialclub

CityBarDC Rooftop Fourth of July Celebration

Experience CityBarDC Rooftop on a magical night where you will have views of the Navy Yard, The Wharf and the National Monument, where fireworks from all directions are planned in the city. The National Fireworks display is set to start around 9 pm with roughly 17 minutes of explosive joy. $40; 400 E Street SW, DC; citybardc.com // @citybardc

Georgetown Harbor 4th of July Fireworks Cruise and Celebration

Instead of overcrowding on the Mall or in an overcrowded metro, why not celebrate Independence Day in special aboard a private boat, the monuments by moonlight, with the best view of the fireworks in the District. $140. 7:30-10:30 p.m. 3050 K St. NW, DC; thingstododc.com // @thingstododc

Inner Harbor Pier Pressure Red, White & Fireworks Cruise

Enjoy primo views of D.C.’s fireworks spectacular from the water aboard a multi-million dollar Inner Harbor Spirit Yacht. There’s never been a better time to seek an off-land escape on the Potomac River with a signature buffet, three decks, a 3-hour open bar, two top D.C. DJs, and an amazing firework show. $99-$179. 6:30-10:30 p.m. 580 Water St. SW, DC; vipnightlife.com // @vipnightlife__

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimpton Banneker Hotel (@thebanneker)

July 4th Rooftop Fireworks at the Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge

Celebrate the stars and stripes high above at the Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge. The special celebration of our nation’s capital will give you a bird’s eye view of the fireworks, with line-of-sight directly to the National Mall and Washington Monument. $175. 7-9 p.m. 1315 16th St. NW, DC; ladybirddc.com // @ladybirdbardc

Rooftop Party For The 4th of July Upstairs at The Morrow

Celebrate Independence Day with DJs, specialty cocktails and a view of the fireworks on the fourth for the newest rooftop located at The Morrow hotel. A vibrant rooftop playground with panoramic views of the city, with indoor and outdoor space featuring lounge-style couches, firepits, and a wrap-around bar. $35. 12-11 p.m. 222 M St. NE, DC; themorrowhotel.com // @themorrowhotel

Tag Rooftop Bar July 4th Celebration

Join Tag for a unique Fourth of July experience like no other. We’re talking food, fireworks, live DJ, amazing drinks and the pool. $150. 6-10 p.m. 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; tagrooftopbar.com // @tagrooftopbar

Want first access to select events around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.