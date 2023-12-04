Make the Season Bright With These 7 Local Holiday Markets

The holiday season is officially here, and we’ve got gift-giving at the District’s best holiday markets covered.

Sunset seems to arrive right after lunch. Wreaths, twinkle lights and blow-up Santas adorn every other door, railing and yard. The holiday season is upon us again here in the DMV. As we turn once again to our lists and our algorithms flood with gift ideas, it’s easy to feel simultaneously overwhelmed and like we’re all ordering presents, decorations and holiday snacks from the same five websites. Want to break out of the consumer slump and have fun doing it? Support local artists, makers and more at a holiday market near you. Below, we highlight markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia sure to have a little something for everyone on your list.

11.17-12.23



The Downtown Holiday Market

Open daily, the Downtown Holiday Market features artwork, crafts like ceramics and woodworking; clothing and fiber arts; bath and beauty items; and specialty items like antiques. The festival also has a rotating roster of musical performances and food options from barbecue to Christmas cookies to keep you entertained and energized while you shop. Free. 12-8 p.m. 8th and F Streets NW, DC; downtownholidaymarket.com // @downtownholidaymarket

12.1-12.3

McLean Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival

This holiday market is a juried show that puts the spotlight on skilled artists, artisan and craftwork. Find a one-of-a-kind gift your loved ones will cherish. Bonus: It’s indoors, so a particularly great option if the weekend turns cold and rainy. $5. Various times. McLean Community Center: 1234 Ingleside Ave. McLean, VA; mcleancenter.org/events // @mcleancenterva

12.3



Congressional Cemetery Holiday Market

Still missing Halloween? There’s no better antidote than a local holiday market at one of D.C.’s most iconic cemeteries. Feel free to bring your dog: Congressional Cemetery is famously pup friendly. Free. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1801 E St. NE, DC; congressionalcemetery.org/event // @congcemetery

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

This Maryland-based holiday market features arts, crafts, jewelry, hair care and more, all at Silver Spring’s beautiful Veterans Plaza downtown. Free. 12-4 p.m. Veterans Plaza: 1 Veterans Pl. Silver Spring, MD; fb.com/ChicEventsDC // @chiceventsdc

12.9

Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Historic Old Town Alexandria is particularly charming during the holiday season. Check out over 100 artisans at John Carlyle Square, then catch the free trolley to the waterfront and stop in to its cheerful cafes, gift shops and the iconic Torpedo Factory Art Center. Free. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. John Carlyle Square: 300 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA; visitalexandria.com/events // @visitalexva

12.16



Procrastinator’s Market

Looking for that perfect last-minute gift? Never fear. Head on over the Procrastinator’s Market at Kraken Kourts and Skates. The market also features free holiday train rides and a children’s toy drive. Free. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kraken Kourts and Skates: 514 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; procrastinatorsmarket.com // @bladensburgroad

12.16-12.17

Unique Markets in DC

Skip the mall and shop small. Visit the Union Market District to pick up gifts you can’t find anywhere else from beloved local makers, like Violet Red Studio (art prints) and The Wellness Apothecary (bath and body). $12+. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dock 5: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; uniquemarkets.com // @uniquemarkets

