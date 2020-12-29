Your D.C. Guide to NYE 2020

This New Year’s Eve will be one without concerts, large parties or packed bars, but there are still ways to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house, need something to keep you busy while you stay at home or are planning a year-end feast, there are plenty of options around the DMV. Plan your last days of 2020 with this mix of in-person and virtual events, as well as dining specials, and ring in a much-needed New Year.

12.26-12.30

“Kiss 2020 Goodbye” – Farewell Tour at O Museum in the Mansion

Spend one of the final days of 2020 exploring the historic O Museum in the Mansion on their “Kiss 2020 Goodbye” tour. Before starting the tour, sip some celebratory champagne or sparkling cider, then set out on your adventure through the mansion’s 100-plus rooms. Tickets are $45 per person and can be ordered here. The Mansion on O: 2020 O St. NW, DC; www.omuseum.org // @omansion

12.27-12.31

Brothers and Sisters’ NYE Picnic Baskets

What better way to end 2020 than with one of the hottest food trends of the year, a charcuterie board? Brothers and Sisters at the LINE Hotel is offering NYE picnic baskets as an add-on when booking a stay at the hotel, as well as a preorder option to pick up and enjoy at home. The baskets include a charcuterie board with cheeses, meats and pickles, desserts, champagne and bottled cocktails, and come in three sizes: A Good Time, A Great Time and Get Epic. NYE picnic baskets start at $175 and can be ordered for pick-up here. The LINE: 1770 Euclid St. NW, DC; www.brothersandsisters.com // @brothersandsisters_dc

12.27-1.3

Virtual Salute to Vienna

“Salute to Vienna” is a New Year’s concert with singing, dancing and a full orchestra that features excerpts from operettas and the Blue Danube Waltz. Strathmore usually hosts a performance, but this year has teamed with Stellar and Attila Glatz Concert Productions to present a prerecorded performance of the show, filmed in Europe and available for streaming. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, starting at $20, and can be purchased directly through Stellar. www.strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

12.31

Annabelle: New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu

Annabelle serves locally inspired modern American cuisine, and on New Year’s Eve, is offering a three-course tasting menu for dine-in or curbside pickup. The menu includes six appetizer options, including Maine lobster salad and oysters with cranberry kombucha mignonette; the choice of roasted beef tenderloin, fig miso-marinated venison chop, roasted pork loin, pan-roasted sea scallops or slow-cooked salmon as an entrée; and three dessert offerings, as well as add-ons to share, like caviar and scallops. The full tasting menu can be found here and costs $95 per person. Annabelle: 2132 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.annabelledc.com // @annabelle_wdc

Fireworks at Merriweather Symphony of Lights

Walk through a holiday-themed display of animated and stationary lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion and stick around for fireworks on the hour from 6-9 p.m. Preorder tickets for $15 per person or $50 per four-person family here. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; www.merriweatherlights.com // @merriweatherlights

First Night Alexandria

First Night Alexandria is a family-friendly, and this year Covid-friendly, New Year’s Eve celebration that features performing and visual arts. This year’s show features Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Clean AF Comedy as well as other local artists. First Night Alexandria offers an early show at 6:30 p.m. and a late show at 9:30 p.m., and this year has two experiences to choose from: a drive-in concert at Victory Center starting at $60 per vehicle and a virtual stream of the show for $20. Find tickets on the event website. Victory Center: 5001 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.firstnightalexandria.org // @firstnightalexandria

NYE Forest Bathing in the National Arboretum

End 2020 relaxed and ready for the new year with forest bathing in the National Arboretum. Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is the Japanese practice of mindfully walking through the woods and is said to have health benefits like improved immune system and mood, as well as lowered blood pressure and heart rate. The guided walk, hosted by the Friends of the National Arboretum, will end with a modified tea ceremony and prepackaged snacks. Tickets cost $35 and can be ordered here. U.S. National Arboretum: 3501 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.fona.org // @fonarboretum

Neighborhood Provisions: New Year’s Menu

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Neighborhood Provisions is a one-stop shop for food, drinks and other pantry needs during the pandemic. For New Year’s Eve, they are offering food and drink menus perfect for celebrating with options like dumplings, spring rolls, caviar, cheese boards, holiday wine and champagne. Find the full menu and pickup locations on the Neighborhood Provisions website. www.nrgprovisions.com // @nrgprovisions

TTT Mexican Diner: NYE Fiesta

Bring the party home with TTT Mexican Diner’s NYE menu. Choose between the Fiesta for Two and the Fiesta for Four. Each comes with the choice of proteins, sides and desserts from the regular takeout menu or the NYE special options and to-go margaritas or wine. Special NYE options include slow-cooked pot roast beef as a protein and sides of grilled asparagus with gorgonzola crumble and roasted potatoes with garlic and rosemary. See the full menu here. TTT Mexican Diner: 2900 Wilson Blvd. Suite 103, Arlington, VA; www.tttdiner.com // @tttclarendon

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America

Filmed at Mount Vernon and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, this PBS special celebrates the strength of America with performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Patti LaBelle, Audra McDonald, the National Symphony Orchestra and more. The show will be broadcast on PBS stations and streamed simultaneously with broadcast on all PBS platforms at 8 p.m. Find a full lineup on the PBS website. www.pbs.org // @pbs

