League Spotlight: Tennis at Quincy Park

As summer and tennis tournament season comes to a close, see photo from our summer tennis leagues.

Our players made the most of this last summer by soaking up some sun on the tennis courts. DC Fray hosted leagues over at Quincy Park in Arlington every Wednesday night for both tennis novices and tennis enthusiasts alike to try their hand at some friendly competition. With beginner and intermediate levels, all skill levels are welcome to join in on the love at this social tennis league.

Want to join the fun? Check our current registration to see if you can join them on the court this season or next. Photos by Scott Fields.

