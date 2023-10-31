Hockey, No Ice: DC Fray’s Summer League

Hockey is a year-round sport if you’re dedicated enough – check out photos from DC Fray’s summer league.

Check out how these Watkins Park league players tough it out in the summer heat on the open air rink on Tuesday this summer season. You could say they really try to keep the icing to a minimum. Photos by Scott Fields.

Bring back the nostalgia of after school matchups where the buzzer was the streetlights and the periods were broken up by passing cars. Join our street hockey league this winter at Watkins Park to keep the action going all year long.

