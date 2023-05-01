Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month Through D.C.’s Events

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and this year, the District is chock full of events to celebrate. This month, catch live music and dance performances, artist talks, pop-up markets and a range of festivals, and — of course — grab a bite to eat.

5.1-14

Centennial Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Festival at National Museum of Asian Art

Over two weeks, you can celebrate 100 years of the National Museum of Asian Art’s dedication to highlighting AAPI artists. Programs include music, dance, film, food, markets, exhibitions and dialogue — all sure to delight, educate and inspire.1050 Independence Ave. NW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

Popular dates within the festival include:

5.1

Cooking Class with Tae-Gu Kimchi

D.C. native, Chef Patrice of Cooking with Patrice LLC is dedicated to sharing her Korean American heritage through her culinary passion. Learn how to make kimchi, using Patrice’s mother’s recipe. Sold out. 6 p.m. taegukimchi.com // @taegu_kimchi

5.2

Concerts in the Courtyard: Arushi Jain

Presented in collaboration with the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, Arushi Jain is set to perform compositions inspired by Hindustani classical ragas and her modern take on centuries old tradition. Free. 12 + 3 p.m. modularprincess.com // @modularprincess

5.4

K Pop Masterclass

Want to dabble in K Pop choreo? N2 studios is hosting a masterclass for everyone from beginners to dancers with years of experience. Sold out. 7 p.m. n2studios.dance // @n2studios.dance

5.7

38 at The Garden at National Museum of Asian Art

Chronicling point guard, Jeremy Lin’s landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks, short-doc “38 at The Garden” will be on viewing at Freer Gallery of Art. Free. 4 p.m. 1050 Independence Ave. NW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

5.2

Love + Dance: An Asian Dance Showcase at Athenaeum

Check out dances from many regions of Asia, and some fusion performances, all spotlighting female artists. $18. 7 p.m. 201 Prince St. Alexandria, VA; nvfaa.org // @athenaeumnvfaa

5.5-14



DC South Asian Literary Festival

The DC South Asian Arts Council Inc. will host the third year of its literary festival, and it’s the first to have some events in person. Hear from a plethora of South Asian writers from near and far, and enjoy panels on topics like Indian women writers and artists. Free+. Various times and locations. dcsaaci.org // @dcsaaci

5.5

NMAA × SAMASAMA Art Market at Freer Plaza

Enjoy an outdoor market on the plaza where you can meet and shop with creators and learn about the processes that contribute to the beautiful multicultural landscape of Asian American diaspora communities. Free. 3 p.m. 1150 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

5.11

Dana Tai Soon Burgess Discusses “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly” at Lost City Books

Critically acclaimed Korean-American modern-dance choreographer Dana Tai Soon Burgess will discuss his book, “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly.” Soon’s deeply personal life story and career, influenced by his multifaceted background, serves as a celebration of identity and a passion for the arts. Free. 7:30 p.m. 2467 18th St. NW, DC; lostcitybookstore.com // @lostcitybooks

5.13

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Concert and Reception at Harmony Hall Regional Center

Join for an afternoon of celebration and education about the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success. Free. 1 p.m. 10701 Livingston Rd. Fort Washington, MD; pgparks.com // @pgparksandrec

Centennial Night Market at Arts & Industries Building + Freer Plaza

Since 2021, No Kings Collective has organized THE REDEYE, a night market to celebrating the foods and cultures of the Asian diaspora. Now, they team up with The National Museum of Asian Art for a one-day open market to celebrate the museum’s centennial, featuring food vendors, artists, makers and more. Free. 12 p.m. 900 Jefferson Ave. SW, DC; nmaa.swoogo.com/market // @natasianart

5.19 + 5.20



Everything, Everyone, All the Food at Once Fest at District Pier

Hosted by Moon Rabbit’s Chef Kevin Tien, the festival will feature acclaimed culinary talent and recognize AAPI traditions across two days. Enjoy great food and live, local performances, especially at the Saturday Night Markets. $20+. Various times. 101 District Sq. SW, DC; chefsstoppingaapihate.com // @chefsstoppingAAPIhate

5.20



2023 Fiesta Asia Street Fair

Fiesta Asia Street Fair features over 1,000 performers, artisans, entrepreneurs and food vendors for eight consecutive hours. Don’t miss out. Free. 11 a.m. 400 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; fiestaasia.org // @fiestaasia

5.21

Asian Festival on Main

Partnering with local businesses throughout the City of Fairfax, The 2023 Asian Festival on Main will feature a wide array of food, entertainment and arts and crafts activities — perfect for family fun. Free. 12 p.m. Main St. Fairfax, VA; asianfestivalonmain.com // @asianfestivalonmain

5.27

AANHPI Heritage Month Pop-Up Market

The Outrage DC is hosting a one-day only pop-up market of Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander owned, local small businesses. Be on the lookout for when they announce their official vendors. Free. 12 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; the-outrage.com // @theoutrageonline

