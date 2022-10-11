Dog Park Etiquette: Unwritten Rules All Dog Owners Should Follow

Dogs eat, sleep, chew, sniff, beg for food, destroy toys, get the zoomies, and, yes, get in fights. No one should expect an animal not to do what’s in its inherent nature, especially at the dog park.

Sometimes pet parents forget that dogs are going to dog. It’s up to us humans to be responsible dog owners in order to minimize risk and set them up for success. Following dog park etiquette is essential to the health and safety of everyone involved. Here’s what you should be doing at the dog park and why.

Get off your phone

In going to the dog park, you are automatically putting trust in a bunch of strangers that may or may not actually be monitoring their dog’s behavior. One of the keys to a safe and successful dog park experience is ensuring all handlers are paying attention to their dog.

Teach your dog reliable recall

Recall, or teaching your dog to come to you when called, could save your dog’s life in a number of situations. At the dog park, a solid recall will ensure your dog comes back to you should a fight ensue. If you have a stubborn dog who never wants to leave the park while they’re having fun, this command will also come in handy when it’s time to go home.

Spay or neuter your dog

Did you know that unneutered male dogs are involved in 70 to 76% of reported dog bite incidents? While ‘in-tact’ dogs are technically allowed at public dog parks, the Department of Health strongly encourages dog owners to spay and neuter their dogs.

Read up on dog body language

Dogs communicate through body language. If more people at the dog park knew the physical warning signs of fear or aggression, there would be a lot fewer injuries at the dog park. Lip licking, raised hackles, stiff posture, and whale eye are common signals a dog is about to go into fight-or-flight mode.

Don’t do a hit and run

The number of times I have seen dog owners flee without a word after their dog caused an incident at the park would shock you.

Did your dog injure another? Act like you would in a fender bender. After separating the dogs and allowing time to decompress, talk to the other dog owner. Exchange information. You never know when you’re going to find an injury after-the-fact and need to confirm the other person’s dog is current on its vaccinations. It’ll be one of the first questions the vet asks.

Don’t force it

It might seem like all dogs should naturally love the dog park. What we don’t often acknowledge is that the dog park itself is anything but natural. They can be small, overcrowded, and a breeding ground for contagious diseases like kennel cough and giardia. This, in addition to the risk of putting a bunch of dogs of varying sizes, temperaments, and play styles in such a confined area.

The good news is that there are alternatives to dog parks. You can set up a playdate with a dog that matches your dog’s play style, take your dog to a public park, beach, or hike, play enrichment games, or set up an agility course, to name a few.

Some dogs find dog parks stressful or overwhelming. Not all dogs are suited for a dog park environment, and that’s OK. For your own private dog park in a more controlled environment, you can also rent out someone’s yard for off-leash play using the SniffSpot app.

All dogs must be vaccinated against rabies and distemper.

All dogs must be licensed by the DC Department of Health.

D.C. dog licenses must be renewed each year.

All dogs must be current on all vaccinations as required by state or local law.

All dogs must be licensed by their respective local government.

Dogs must have an identification tag and a current rabies tag affixed to their collar.

Dogs in heat or dogs that bark persistently are prohibited.

Dog Parks We Love

Upshur Dog Park

Pros: Small and usually not overcrowded

Con: Can be dusty

Shaw Dog Park

Pro: Has two enclosures for small dogs and larger dogs

Con: n/a

Swampoodle Dog Park

Pros: Entirely made of turf means no dirty or muddy dogs. Includes an agility structure for pups to explore.

Con: Turf gets hot in the summer is bad for sensitive paws

Eckington Dog Park

Pro: Spacious with turf base

Con: Turf gets hot in the summer is bad for sensitive paws

Shirlington Dog Park

Pros: Spacious dog park along Four Mile Run in Arlington, VA.



Pro/Con: Dogs can swim and play in the stream at own risk (it has been known to have a bacteria problem)

Cons: Parking is a hassle. Poop in the water.