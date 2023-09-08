Kiel Posner’s Family Ties Shine in Their Ceramic Works

Posner’s light-based work draws from his family’s legacy of ceramics manufacturing for a vivid creative product uniquely his own.

What defines the ethos of your work as a ceramicist?

To understand my work, it’s helpful to place my materials and processes in historical context. Recently, I’ve been thinking about the labor practices my great grandfather engaged in after emigrating to New York City from Kiev in 1912. I reference and use leftover materials from his plastics and ceramics manufacturing business in the porcelain and surface treatments I use for my lamps. I feel closer to my personal history working with the same materials my family did.

Are there any recent shows or exhibitions you’re particularly proud of?

At the end of last year, I participated in a post-grad residency at the Torpedo Factory where I met some incredible artists. This is also when I started developing my light-based work. I also recently participated in the Queer Art Salon at Selina. I was fortunate to share space with a cohort of talented LGBQT+ artists.

You also teach ceramics at Vis Arts and Material Things. How would you describe your philosophy as a teacher?

I try to help my students meet technical benchmarks while opening them up to their more artistic sides. I think many people have trouble feeling comfortable expressing themselves. So, I try to help them reconnect with their creativity. Ideally, we’re laughing at my jokes, having a blast and going home covered in clay.

As an artist, what has made living and working in D.C. exciting and meaningful?

The working artist population is relatively small for D.C.’s size, which creates a sense of intimacy in the city’s arts communities. Whenever a new space opens up, I always feel this silly sense of discovery. Also, I am biased, but I love (and am continually surprised by) how gay this city is.

