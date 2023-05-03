Find Meaning with Wandering Bird at Upcoming EP Release Show

Singer-songwriter Jason Cannata talks inspiration behind Wandering Bird’s EP, releasing this Friday at Pie Shop.

Singer-songwriter Jason Cannata never intended to record the first song for Wandering Bird’s EP on his smartphone. But Cannata, lead singer and guitarist for the emerging D.C.-based indie rock band, didn’t want to let his inspiration slide.

For nearly 30 minutes, Cannata and his brother Eric — the EP’s producer who is also the guitarist for alt-rock band Young the Giant — bounced guitar riffs back and forth before settling on a melody and pressing “stop.”

The initial demo of “Say Something,” the only track co-written by the Cannata brothers, was complete.

“The song really fits the vibe of the album because of what it’s about,” Cannata says. “Ultimately, it’s about the [complexity of romantic] relationships and struggling to communicate what you need.”

This Friday night, D.C. audiences can catch Wandering Bird at their EP release show at Pie Shop on H Street Northeast. The 8:30 p.m. show marks the group’s first live performance and will feature songs from their freshman album, as well as a few off-record ballads.

Performers include Cannata (lead vocals, guitar), Gigi Matthews (keyboard, vocals), Drew Wayne (bass), Larry Calhoun (drums) and Wammie award-winner Eliza Tebo (vocals, percussion).

In the meantime, fans can tune into Spotify to listen to “Say Something” and “Animals,” a song Cannata describes as “dance-y punk.”

With its soft, fingerpicked melody leading into a driving rock chorus, “Say Something” is characteristic of the album’s overall evocative rock sound.

Cannata says the album’s mixed musical influences — from folk Americana to punk rock — are reflective of both his and Eric’s tastes.

“We wanted to strike a balance [in styles],” Cannata says, “and keep things simple at the same time. We didn’t want too many different sounds on the album, so most songs feature the same instruments. We wanted it to feel coherent.”

“Wandering Bird” evolved from a time of deep uncertainty and questioning in Cannata’s life. He began the project in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — a period that also coincided with his divorce.

With lots of downtime, Cannata found himself seeking ways to explore loss and find a path forward. Music, and finally pursuing a collaboration with his brother, felt like the perfect outlet.

Wandering Bird’s songs — as well as its namesake — highlight these personal themes, especially in the context of ending a long-term relationship. The band is named after an off-record song Cannata wrote about trying to find his way in the world.

“At that time, the world had changed a lot in ways I didn’t understand,” Cannata says. “So, Wandering Bird is this concept of a mourning bird looking for its way and trying to understand where it wants to go in this world.”

“I hope I don’t miss you” illustrates this ethos especially well. The song is about anticipating how one might feel after a breakup, reflecting on the complicated experience of love and loss: “You’re never coming back / Time disappears / So do the memories of the time we shared and eventually the years / You’re never coming back / I hope I don’t miss you.”

“It’s sad but also hopeful,” Cannata says. “It’s hoping you can move on but not being sure how you feel yet. You know things will be okay, but there’s this longing and loss to it.”

“I really like songs that make you feel something and make you think,” Cannata continues. “Not all the tracks on the album are [as personal as ‘I hope I don’t miss you’], but they all speak to a similar type of vibe.”

Friday’s performance will feature a different lineup of musicians than the album performers. Cannata wanted to feature local artists — the EP was recorded in Cannata’s hometown of Los Angeles — to experiment with a slightly different, more “D.C. sound.”

“Each musician has their own flair and musical input, so the live show will feature slightly updated versions of each song,” he says.

In addition to Jason, the EP features Eric Cannata (guitar, piano, bass, vocals), Louie Diller (drums, formerly of Holy Child) and Hannah Connolly (vocals).

Connolly, an LA-based indie-folk/Americana singer-songwriter who sings backup on the EP’s song “I Can Do Without You,” will open for the band.

Post-show, Cannata will continue writing and producing songs for Wandering Bird, an endeavor already well-underway. He says their new work is more global versus personal, exploring societal issues like violence and climate change.

He hopes this approach will help deepen the meaning of their songs’ reach, as well as the band’s musical bond.

“Now it’s more about how we feel about what’s going on in the world,” he says. “It’s a little bigger than just personal experiences and relationships.”

“We hope we’re able to touch more people, hopefully in a meaningful way.”

Wandering Bird with Hannah Connolly will perform this Friday, May 5 at Pie Shop. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Learn more about Wandering Bird at wanderingbirdmusic.com or @wanderingbirdmusic.

Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

