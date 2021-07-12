David Jack: Yankee Gucci Slip-ons + JFK

David Jack is a treasure hunter of tastes. His style is a fusion of fashion icons, from Virgil Abloh to JFK. He’s also one of the minds driving Residents Cafe & Bar: the cocktail bar and restaurant hot spot in Dupont Circle.

What D.C. style means to you

D.C. style for me is found in the moment. I let my surroundings guide me. To that end, I’ve always been drawn to things that tell a story, which is one of the reasons I fell in love with this city. D.C. is a place with such a unique identity [and] rich culture, filled with a beautiful kaleidoscope of people, art, history, architecture, styles and ways of life. Adding to this mix the collective influences from transients like me, you get a city teeming with classic staples and modern flares, making it beautiful and different.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I can’t point to just one icon. That’s just not fair. However, an icon who has the rare ability to transcend genre, which I highly admire, is Virgil Abloh. The ability to be at the apex of fashion, architecture, art and music is amazing. Fun fact: Virgil actually did a live DJ set here in D.C. at a secret warehouse show thrown by Nü Androids. Talk about style — you should have been there.

Wardrobe essential

For me, every man, woman and child should have a suit made just for them. There is nothing quite like a tailored suit that can be worn [with] more versatil[ity] than you think — [it’s] easily adaptable to both relaxed and more formal looks. Tailor & Bond here in the District is my go-to custom maker of threads, handcrafted shoes and leather bags. Next to that, you’ll likely find me at Residents Cafe & Bar wearing a white linen shirt, light-wash denim jeans rolled at the bottom and trainers, which are a timeless look and very JFK.

Personal style

It’s time-and-place, with the common thread of quality and being a bit different. My overall aesthetic is really found in my love for treasure hunting. Any kind of small shop, brand or even conversation can be an opportunity for finding something dope — whether it’s finding a classic white linen shirt, a pair of ridiculous Yankee Gucci slip-ons or a cap that feels just right. It’s about spending the time looking and being curious. When I set out looking for one thing, I never find it. The days I have no expectations are when I find the things I love. Put another way: I tend to spend way too much time in dressing rooms.

@davidjack + @residentsdc // openventures.io + residentsdc.com

