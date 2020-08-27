Dating in the District: 5 Fall Date Ideas, Virtual and IRL

Can you believe it’s basically fall? That’s right, after a strange and socially distant summer, we’re finally approaching cooler months. Whether you’ve been quarantined with your significant other, met them through an app or virtual speed dating, or are looking for love, here are some things to do this season (both virtual and in person – socially distant, of course). Grab your scarf, pumpkin spice latte and your boo (see what I did there) and cozy up to these autumnal activities.

THURSDAYS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24

Nobody Puts (Your) Baby in a Corner

Instead, treat your baby to an outdoor movie night at The Wharf’s Transit Pier! Featuring titles like “Dirty Dancing”(duh), “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Hidden Figures” and more, there’s bound to be a movie you two can agree on. Your ticket includes popcorn and a can of Pacifico, but if you really want to impress your date, grab some grub from Grazie Grazie, Lupo Marino or Union Pie to munch on during the movie (there is a $20 minimum per person, which includes the $10 from your ticket). This sure beats Netflix and chill (and let’s be real, probably falling asleep during the movie). Seating opens at 7:30 p.m., movie begins at 8 p.m. $10. Pearl St. SW, DC; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 + THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Master the Art of the At-Home Cocktail

I know spiked seltzers are all the rage, but sometimes you just need something a little fancier to celebrate a virtual or IRL date night. Please Bring Chips will share their bar tending expertise in not one, but two upcoming cocktail classes. Tune in on September 3 for a Labor Day themed class, and September 24 for an Autumn one. After sign up, you’ll get a list of ingredients to have on hand before the experts walk you through the details. Your date and your taste buds will thank you! Tickets $9.99. 7:30 p.m. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray + @pleasebringchips

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Pick Some Flowers, Sip Some Wine

What’s more romantic than fresh flowers? How about fresh flowers and wine? Oh, and music! Valley-Ho Farms in Middletown, Maryland ushers in fall with flower picking, wine from Mazzaroth Vineyard and music by Megan Leigh and Eli Lev. Pick flowers to exchange with your sweetheart and go for a romantic walk around the pond as you enjoy your bouquets – and each other’s company. 5:30 p.m. Tickets $20. 7800 Picnic Woods Rd., Middletown, MD; www.mazzarothvineyard.com // @mazzarothvineyard

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Friendly Competition with Bingo Night

Itching to get out of the house? Head to Ballston Quarter for some safe and socially distant bingo. You’ll get 6 to 8 rounds of bingo, a free drink and an excuse to go on a date! Nothing like some friendly competition to keep things exciting with your significant other. 7 p.m. Tickets $11. 4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

ANYTIME

Apple Picking with the Apple of Your Eye

Hop in your car and head to beautiful Bluemont, Virginia to pick some apples at Great Country Farms. After you select a perfect harvest of apples, you can explore Great Country’s store, grab a bite to eat or make your way through a corn maze. Want to stick around the area and enjoy the scenic views? Both Dirt Farm Brewing and Bluemont Vineyard are nearby if your date is going well and requires a second location. Various times and admission prices.18780 Foggy Bottom Road Bluemont, Virginia; www.greatcountryfarms.com // @greatcountryfarms

