D.C. Hotels Celebrate Cherry Blossom with Unique Offerings

As Washington DC’s cherry blossom trees burst into their iconic pink bloom, the city’s hotels are rolling out a host of special packages and experiences to celebrate this enchanting season. From luxurious boat tours to cherry-inspired culinary delights, here’s a roundup of what some of the top hotels in the capital are offering.

The Jefferson DC: Blossoms by Boat Experience

The Jefferson DC offers an exclusive “Blossoms by Boat” package that allows guests to enjoy the cherry blossoms from the tranquility of a private luxury boat tour on the Potomac River. This package includes a two-night stay, gourmet picnic bites from Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore, and special cherry blossom cocktails at the hotel’s Quill bar. Guests can enjoy the natural beauty while savoring unique drinks like the “In Full Bloom” and “Time to Blossom.”

Hotel Zena: Embrace Spring with Greenery and Sakura Lattes

Hotel Zena is introducing an innovative in-room plant menu, letting guests enhance their rooms with live greenery to celebrate the spring season. Additionally, visitors can indulge in a Sakura Latte at Figleaf or partake in a tea time that pays tribute to Japanese tea ceremonies, immersing themselves in the spirit of the cherry blossom season.

Dovetail at Viceroy Washington DC: Cherry Picks Menu

Dovetail’s “Cherry Picks” menu offers a cherry-themed brunch and a three-course dinner that includes dishes like burrata with cherry ‘mostarda,’ poached eggs with cherry gastrique, and a cherry cobbler. The dinner menu features southern fried tofu with a walnut-cherry compote and forbidden rice pudding with sour cherry.

Le Sel at Kimpton Banneker Hotel: Cherry-Inspired Delights

Le Sel partners with Delola for a cherry blossom-themed pop-up, offering cocktails crafted with premium spirits. Their “Cherry-Picked Blossom Experience” includes a premium room, dining credits, and a VIP amenity. Don’t miss the cherry-themed chocolate torte for a sweet treat.

Gerrard Street Kitchen at The Darcy Hotel: Culinary and Cocktail Celebrations

Gerrard Street Kitchen presents a Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, featuring dishes like orange blossom miso glazed sea bass and a selection of cocktails and a mocktail infused with Asian spirits. Their “Cherry Blossom Room Package” offers discounts, themed cocktails, and breakfast, enhancing the festival experience for guests.

These offerings provide unique ways to experience Washington DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival, blending luxurious accommodations with culinary delights and cultural experiences that celebrate the beauty of the season. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these hotels are ready to add a special touch to your cherry blossom adventures.