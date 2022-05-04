Exploring New Worlds + Sounds with Australian Dance Outfit Cut Copy

“Dance music with guitars and a bit of romanticism. That’s how I’d [describe] us,” drummer Mitchell Scott says.

Successfully fusing indie-quirk with four-on-the-floor danceability, Cut Copy is the Australian band that helped define indie dance and is stopping by D.C.’s 9:30 Club on May 6.

But despite their reputation as an indie band with a smack of groove in their sound, Cut Copy also likes to explore and take risks.

And that willingness to explore comes through perfectly in their 2020 album “Freeze, Melt,” as well as my talk with members Mitchell Scott and Ben Browning.

Unlike their past albums, 2020’s “Freeze, Melt” sets itself apart as a more ambient approach in the Cut Copy discography.

Instead of energetic and bouncy dance beats, this album welcomes a chill atmosphere that formats well to Cut Copy’s impressive lyricism.

“There are definitely some deeper cuts” revealed Browning, Cut Copy’s bassist.

“A sense of isolation and detachment definitely pervades this album,” Scott says.

Heavily influenced by lead singer Dan Whitford’s move from sunny Australia to a darker home in Copenhagen, this album reflects a sense of longing that isn’t romanticized, but is affirmed in such a matter-of-fact manner.

You don’t languish when listening to this album. Rather, you become pensive and conscious of where you are and where you’ve been.

It’s a new realm of hyper-cognizance.

And in terms of this new sound’s future in Cut Copy’s discography, nothing is concrete as of yet.

“I can’t really speak to [the new sound staying],” Scott says. “Part of our process is writing a record, going on tour and seeing what works and see how we feel about it.”

“We still need to be inspired by the world around us,” he added.

With a huge respect to audience reception, Cut Copy is eager to get out and witness firsthand the love that “Freeze, Melt” will receive.

Will the crowd still dance like in past shows? Will they stand in awe and witness to the band’s new avenue?

There is so much excitement in the Cut Copy camp when it comes to this tour. And that excitement especially comes forth when it comes to their show at 9:30 Club.

“I think Ben can attest [to D.C.’s excitement] given he lived there from 2013 to 2017,” Scott says.

“D.C. is a great place for music. 9:30 has always been such a thrilling venue to play,” Browning says. “It’s definitely a place we look forward to.”

Cut Copy will perform at 9:30 Club on May 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

