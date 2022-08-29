Photo Gallery: Cults + Reptaliens at Union Stage

Indie pop band Cults arrived at Union Stage for the first show of their fall 2022 tour on Wednesday night in Washington D.C. This tour marks the 10 year anniversary of their debut album “Cults,” which had several tracks blow-up, including “Go Outside.”

The New York City duo stays relevant with other catchy hits, “She Knows,” and “Always Forever” re-emerging on Tiktok and in popular media. Cults’ audience has seldom aged, but their new generation of fans seemed to be just as enthusiastic and excited to see the band as millennials were in 2010.

The band continues their brief tour at intimate clubs across the U.S. until the end of September.

Photos by Nicole Cummings

Reptaliens at Union Stage August 24, 2022. Photo by Nicole Cummings. Reptaliens at Union Stage August 24, 2022. Photo by Nicole Cummings. Reptaliens at Union Stage August 24, 2022. Photo by Nicole Cummings. Reptaliens at Union Stage August 24, 2022. Photo by Nicole Cummings. Reptaliens at Union Stage August 24, 2022. Photo by Nicole Cummings.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.