District Fray’s Cult Classic Halloween Party: Part 1
November 7, 2023 @ 11:00am
Check out photos from our iconic Cult Classic Halloween Party at Dock 5 last week.
District Fray and Disco Mary Collective‘s Cult Classic Halloween Party brought out 600+ locals on Halloween night to Dock 5 in Union Market District.
We celebrated spooky films of the ’80s and ’90s including “Beetlejuice,” “The Craft,” “Heathers,” “The Addams Family,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Little Shop of Horrors” and danced all night to nostalgic sounds from Les the DJ and a stacked live set from Cathy DiToro of The Legwarmers, indie artist Cat Janice and their fabulous band.
- 40+ cult classic film characters and performers
- 20+ makers, artists and tarot readers
- 7 themed immersive installations
- 3 surprise performances
- 2 stages
- 1 costume contest
- 1 massive makers market
Photos: Ben Droz Photography