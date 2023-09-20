Why Your Next Staycation Should Be Winery + Golf Course The Crossvines

Set in Poolesville, Maryland, the new venue is a perfect staycation spot for a quick weekend getaway.

In search of a Labor Day weekend staycation, we decided to make the trek out to Crossvines, a newly opened and quite spectacular venue in Poolesville, Maryland. The rolling countryside vista provides the ideal tranquil location for a local day trip from D.C. which is only an hour and ten minutes away from Downtown. Here is what to know about this getaway spot.

The Destination

Relaxed and picturesque, the sprawling grounds of Crossvines offer a peaceful idyllic vibe. There are endless rows of grapevines, a perfectly manicured golf course, and a spacious stone patio. The destination, ten years in the making, includes a winery a small shop, and the Farmhouse Bistro restaurant and bar. The private event rooms are dynamic and perfect for a wedding, fiesta, or even a work retreat. A visit to Crossvines really allows you to immerse yourself in Maryland’s countryside, as the entire venue occupies almost 400 acres of land.

The Winery

Next to the restaurant and event space is the Crossvines Wine Production Facility. Established in collaboration with the University of Maryland, it is a demonstration vineyard and winery that provides local farmers and the general public with an opportunity to try their hand at wine-making.

The Experience

A visit to Crossvines should include a stroll through the property, a meal at the Farmhouse Bistro, and a glass of wine on the patio to fully enjoy the views. If you come in the evening, be sure to spend some time by the outdoor firepits, too. Though tours of the wine production facility are limited to participants of Crossvines’ alternate wine production program, guests can sample the wine at the bistro, bar, or at a regularly scheduled sip series” dinner. The upcoming sip dinners include a Halloween-themed one.

The Food

The rustic bistro’s cuisine is seasonal American, and the menu changes with every season. The restaurant currently offers a chunky sweet pea guacamole with warm tortillas, an avocado tartine with local tomatoes, and bucatini pasta. I also recommend the cheese plate, best enjoyed with a glass of wine from the Crossvines label wine. And for dessert, the petit fours plate is decadent and laden with macarons, chocolate truffles, and mini lemon tarts. “Crossvines also boasts a light, effervescent, and refreshing sparkling rosé. And while the temperatures are still high, The Porch white makes for easy drinking.”

Insider Tips

If you would like to visit some adorable animals on your way to Crossvines, check out the nearby Poplar Springs Animal Sanctuary (a refuge for abandoned farm animals), or the Garuda Avary Parrot rescue. If a visit to an art museum with outdoor installations aligns with your staycation itinerary, Glenstone Museum is also nearby.

The Crossvines: 16601 W Willard Rd. Poolesville, MD; crossvines.com // @thecrossvines

Want to discover more about the DMV’s many staycation spots? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to beverage experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.