Concept 31/M Bolsters D.C. Businesses

Reigniting the excitement to shop and discover, Concept 31/M offers everything from beach attire to a complete ensemble for a night out.

“We have it as a space for people to come and engage with the space itself, in addition to being able to go there and learn and discover new brands,” retail director Cynthia Ni says.

A new dynamic and experiential space, Concept 31/M is designed as a retail lab and creative platform for a variety of brands. It currently features a variety of products, including jewelry, streetwear, athleisure, swimwear, home goods and self-care items. Brands stay for three months or longer, each getting a section in the 22,300-square-foot-space.

EastBanc, the property owner, launched the new retail experience in March 2021 in response to what they saw missing in the streets of Georgetown.

“Over the years, they’ve noticed most of their tenants have become these larger, more commercial companies, and there weren’t really any opportunities or platforms for small businesses to be able to have a presence on M Street,” Ni says.

Concept 31/M thrives off of providing brands a strong platform with a lot of flexibility.

“We really see ourselves as this launching pad or stepping stone for all of these brands to move on and continue into their own spaces.”

The flexible lease is what makes Concept 31/M different from traditional stores. The three-month lease minimum allows for brands to test if their products are poised to thrive in a stand alone shop.

Concept 31/M intends to showcase new brands and bring back small businesses to the storefronts in Georgetown. Innovative brands are desired where they develop new technology with how they produce and discover.

“We want each brand to have this component of style of storytelling, and it’s beyond just saying it’s just a pair of pants, it’s what makes this pair of pants special than anything else you own in your closet and why is this going to be better in the long run as an investment.”

Not only are unique items important to Concept 31/M, but education is also a focus that allows transparency between the brand and the consumer. The goal is for consumers to think consciously as to how the product is manufactured.

“We want to become a community space,” Ni says. “We really want it to be a place where people in the neighborhood and the surrounding DMV area have a touchpoint in Georgetown, where they know they can come and find something new, but they can also feel comfortable hanging out there and there’s a familiarity of knowing that we have these engaging spaces and find something that they won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

Concept 31/M is looking to start hosting events in the next couple of months, such as workshops involving their products.

“I want to see it as a space where we can also host educational classes, workshops, and bring in sort of a community element to the space.”

These workshops might include a workout class for an athletic brand or a “How do you brew the best cup of tea?” class. The events will be planned in hopes of educating the consumers about something they might not always know.

“I think now even within our own space with ten brands, we’ve kind of created our own micro-community, where they’re always exchanging ideas and we’re always talking about what can be done in the space and what kind of events we can have.”

Concept 31/M is eager for more local businesses to experiment in their space and be the place where businesses can turn to showcase their brand.

“The thing that brings me the most joy is being able to talk to all these brands who are so local to this area and seeing that there really is a community that’s been built, amongst all these small businesses, and how interconnected they are.”

Check out the local products and see the fun space for yourself. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Concept 31/M: 3077 M St. NW, DC; concept31m.com // @concept31m