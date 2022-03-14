Photo Gallery: Conan Gray at The Anthem // 3.12.22

Despite near freezing temperatures and snow flurries, fans flocked to The Anthem Saturday night for Conan Gray and Bülow. From the opening notes of “Wish You Were Sober” to the final bow at “Heathers,” Conan Gray treated the sold out crowd to a high energy set on his first ever tour. Photos by Rich Kessler Photography.

