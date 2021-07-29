More Than Your Average Founder Creates a Sustainable Fashion Community

On her first train ride in D.C., More Than Your Average founder Mya Price quickly noticed a lack of colorful fashion. With the city’s neutral professional wear, Price says she saw an opportunity to add a splash of color to the city.

More Than Your Average is a vintage plus-size boutique available online and in select stores in the DMV. Beyond creating colorful fashion options, the boutique helps create a new fashion community and spark local conversations around sustainable plus-size vintage.

“More Than Your Average is not about me shipping off a blazer or sharing an experience through a blog,” Price says. “But about how I build community and inspire women to feel like they can take on the world — [to] empower them.”

Price is originally from Kentucky and moved to D.C. two and half years ago with her current job. She started the boutique in 2017 after noticing a lack of accessible options for women considered plus-size. What began with Price thrifting and reselling quickly grew to include a blog, styling services (both virtual and in-person), an online store and clothes featured in vintage boutiques.

When explaining the origins of opening More Than Your Average, Price says, “I would find all these amazing and beautiful pieces, that would be sized 20, sizes 22, but necessarily wouldn’t fit me, but if they were on someone else, they would look amazing and be wonderful.”

Her interest in fashion began in middle school after realizing wearing what she wanted could bring her happiness. She credits her fashion inspirations to her mom and granny, who were the most stylish women she knew. She also remembers her granny wearing bold accessories and hats to church.

“I realized for me that I was always the kid in class that wanted to dress differently, wanted to wear different hairstyles.”

Now, Price is the one who does the inspiring. Her customers often send her photos of them in their blazers or direct messages sharing their happiness. In-person, she has had followers excited to finally meet her and shop in person, which Price says this personal connection fills her with joy.

Always with a community in mind, Price says she is embraced by D.C.’s vintage sellers, and influencers passionate about sustainable fashion. Recently, an Alexandria Summer Vintage Pop-Up Market featured vintage sellers from the DMV, including Price, and nearly 250 people registered. Price was blown away by the attendance.

Still, to Price there is room for more conversation around sustainable and vintage fashion in the DMV and nationally. She hopes to be a part of the conversation by speaking on panels and expanding to in-person stores in the DMV, Baltimore and New York. Currently, More Than Your Average is purchasable in-person at Femme Fatale, pop-ups and Dupont’s Little Flea Market.

“Continuing to build awareness, continue to uplift the conversation around vintage specifically for plus-size women, that is my heart,” Price says.

Until then, Price sparks joy and brings color to the post-pandemic DMV with her color series: a series that focuses on styling already owned items in one specific color each month. For Price, it’s a way to communicate the importance and convenience of sustainable fashion.

This month’s color is yellow, a color Price says, that is sunshine and happiness.

morethanyouraverage.com // @morethanyouraverage

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.