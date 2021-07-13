Mya Price Celebrates Vintage Vibrancy

Mya Price is on a mission to bring vibrancy to District’s wardrobe. As the of owner a vintage plus-size business, More Than Your Average, a stylist and blogger, Price embraces bold, bright colors in her wardrobe and encourages people to shop local vintage. Her goal is for people to dress the way that makes them feel good — even if it’s not the D.C. dress code norm.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Mya Price: I enjoy celebrating the power of color through my style. When I first moved to D.C. almost three years ago, I noticed a lack of bold pops of colors across the city. I would define D.C. style as a sea of opportunities to drive what makes a person look and feel better, but with more options for boldness and colorfulness. Through my love for color, I knew this would be a contribution I would bring to the city with the hopes of empowering and encouraging others to feel like they can do the same.

Style icon and/or inspiration

Price: Iris Apfel, known for her fashionable aesthetic through bold colors and oversized accessories, in addition to her iconic signature glasses, will forever be my style icon. I have followed her journey for many years, and I love how unapologetic she is for how she showcases herself to the world through her magnetic sense of style.

Wardrobe essential

Price: Everyone should have one statement accessory in their wardrobe that speaks to their character, personality and signature style. Whether that accessory has been passed down from a significant family member or found in your favorite vintage store, we all deserve to carry a statement piece that celebrates us and speaks to how we want to show up in this world. For me, that’s [the] bold accessories I have been able to curate and send off to new homes through my D.C.-based vintage boutique, More Than Your Average.

Personal style

Price: When I get dressed in the morning, I am ready to take on the world through my style. My style reflects who I am as a person and how I choose to represent myself in this world, and that is through colorful vintage pieces that have eccentric details, bold patterns, retro prints and out-of-the-box structures. When we look good, we feel good, and we can generate positive energy that impacts the way others feel. And when you make yourself feel good, you can create a friendlier environment.

@morethanyouraverage // morethanyouraverage.com