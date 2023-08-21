6 Innovative Coffee Cocktails to Try in D.C.

From boozy brunch beverages to unusual concoctions, we’ve got your next coffee cocktail fix covered.

Coffee cocktails are all the rage these days and our local DMV bartenders and mixologists have come up with super creative and tasty methods of using making the coffee shine and complement the other boozy ingredients. Here are some must-try coffee cocktails in and around D.C.

Anju’s Korean MAXX

For a boozy brunch coffee beverage, try the Korean MAXX: iced instant coffee blended with Chambord and B&B, a special liquor that takes over two years to make and is a combination of French brandy and Benedictine liquor. The roasted coffee notes of the B&B bring out the strong taste of the instant iced coffee, and the Chambord adds a delicious sweet note. 1805 18th St. NW, DC; anjurestaurant.com // @anjufrc

Death & Co’s Pineapple Express

For a most unusual coffee concoction, look no further than this citrusy coffee-flavored drink. Made with Seedlip Spice, Lyre’s coffee originale, cold brew and pineapple juice, this beverage is served in a coupe and illustrates the fact that sometimes the most unusual ingredients marry together perfectly. While orange is usually considered a partner to the flavor of coffee, here the team uses pineapple for a slightly sweet and more tropical flavor profile. The Seedlip spice adds a hint of spiciness and bitterness, while complementing the citrus notes of the beverage. 124 Blagden Alley NW, DC; deathandcompany.com // @deathandcompany

Electric Cool Aid’s Frozen Irish Coffee

For a cold coffee beverage, try this creamy and boozy drink made with Jemson’s cold brew, blended to perfection. It will cool you off and satisfy your taste buds at the same time. 512 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; electriccool-aid.com // @electric_cool_aid

L’Ardente’s Espresso Dolce

For a sweet coffee cocktail, try this beverage, where vodka and espresso are shaken together, poured into a glass and topped with salted chocolate coconut foam that is sweet and dreamy. Pro tip: pair it with a slice of L’Ardente’s sublime chocolate cake. 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; lardente.com // @lardentedc

Opal’s 0% Espresso Martini

For a zero-proof coffee cocktail, check out this hack: Agave subs in for Licor 43 in Opal’s 0% espresso martini, offering the same silky mouthfeel and the sweet vanilla notes their boozy version has. You won’t even notice the vodka has been left out — until you wake up the next day without a headache. 5534 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; opal-dc.com // @opal_dc

Ted’s Bulletins’s Cold Brew Martini

For a creamy coffee creation, try Ted’s signature cold brew combined with Kahlua and vodka. This beverage is strong, creamy and decadent. Enjoy it before or after you indulge in Ted’s all-day breakfast menu. 505 8th St. NE, DC; tedsbulletin.com // @tedsbulletin

