Cigarettes After Sex at The Anthem
September 21, 2023 @ 12:00pm
Cigarettes After Sex entranced the District at their sold-out show on September 16 at The Anthem. Check out District Fray’s photos from the show.
El Paso, Texas dream-pop outfit Cigarettes After Sex brought their lovelorn sound to a packed crowd at The Anthem on September 16. The band played fan favorites like “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby,” “Apocalypse” and “K.” during their 15-song set. Listen to their latest release “Bubblegum” b/w “Stop Waiting” here, and follow the band @cigsaftersex to keep up with what’s next for the trio.