Beat the Heat by Visiting These 9 Local Exhibitions

Covering environmental, historical and human subjects, the exhibitions will give you a respite from the heat and inspire you at the same time.

July was literally the hottest month ever. Walking outside in the District felt like walking through the sun. Our daily plans had to shift majorly to account for the heat: we changed our outfits, our dinner plans, our commutes and frankly, at the end of the day, we were lucky if we didn’t look like we had just gone swimming.

The dog days of summer are here, and we are turning over a new leaf. This month, we are coming prepared with indoor activities that can’t be ruined by the scorching sun outside or even by the random daily thunderstorms. To us, August is now deemed “Art Exhibitions Month.” Join us in taking back the summer and head to some of these local galleries.

Through 8.26

“Black Trust” at Art of Noize

Located in the Petworth area, Art of Noize is a multipurpose studio that spotlights local artists working in different disciplines. Currently, Art of Noize is exhibiting Maurice James Jr.’s “Black Trust” which travels through a historical journey of local Afro-American Banks. Free. 12 p.m. 821 Upshur St. NW, DC; artofnoizedmv.com // @artofnoizedc

Through 8.27

“A Brief Study of Time,” “In the Shadow of Empire” + “Slip Quietly Into My Arms” at IA&A at Hillyer

The line between sun-kissed and sunburnt is unequivocally miniscule. Why waste your time dancing along that line when you could be discovering three unique solo exhibitions at IA&A at Hillyer? Spend all day exploring the ins and outs of each unique solo exhibition from newly selected artists: Emily Francisco, Magdolene Dykstra and Katherine Burling. Free. 12 p.m. 9 Hillyer Ct. NW, DC; athillyer.org //@iaahillyer

“A View From the Side” at the House of Sweden

In collaboration with the Lars Tunbjörk Foundation, the embassy of Sweden in D.C. presents one of the country’s most famed photographers until the end of August. Including work from four of his series: “Landet utom sig” (1993), “Office” (2001), “Home” (2003) and “Winter” (2007), Tunbjörk’s work encourages patrons to explore a range of emotions. Free. 12 p.m. 2900 K St. NW, DC; houseofsweden.com // @swedeninusa

“People and The Planet” at Touchstone Gallery

With almost 100 participating artists, get ready to be blown away by each unique take on this exhibition’s significant theme. Different kinds of interactions between people and the earth will confront your understanding of being human with every piece you pass. Free. 12 p.m. 901 New York Ave. NW, DC; touchstonegallery.com // @touchstonewdc

Through 9.2

“Three Graces” at Zenith Gallery

Break new ground with artists Barbara Baron Rubin, Mitzi Bernard and Marija Djakovic as they celebrate their first ever exhibition at Zenith Gallery. With Bernard’s tiny papers filled with stories to Rubin’s vivacious silkscreens and Djakovic’s diary of motifs, escaping the sun is made easy at Zenith. Free. 12 p.m. 1429 Iris St. NW, DC; zenithgallery.com // @zenithgallerydc

Through 9.10

“I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America” (Part II) at the National Portrait Gallery

Spotlighting individuals who have faced adversity, “I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America” explores the historical and cultural contribution of athletes, writers, entertainers and more. Take to the National Portrait Gallery and prepare for profound images that are packed with inspiration and relevance. Free. 11:30 a.m. 8th & G Streets NW, DC; npg.si.edu // @smithsoniannpg

Through January 2024

“To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, DC” at Anacostia Community Museum

Reflect on something we are all familiar with at Anacostia Community Museum’s current exhibition: the District. Local women have piloted the environmental justice movement in the area and beyond. While traversing this installation, learn the impact of D.C.’s BIPOC on environmental activism in the past and today. Free. 10 a.m. on Saturday + Sunday, 11 a.m. Monday – Friday. 1901 Fort Pl. SE, DC; anacostia.si.edu // @smithsonianacm

Through March 2024

“Ellsworth Kelly at 100” at Glenstone Museum

Whether the day matches the July heat or it feels more like spooky season, Glenstone in Maryland has you covered with both indoor and outdoor art and architecture. See their current exhibition showcasing the career and work of Ellsworth Kelly, filled with paintings, sculptures, collages and more from his life. Free. 10 a.m. 12100 Glen Rd. Potomac, MD; glenstone.org // @glenstonemuseum

Through June 2024

“Wheel Of Life” at The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

For her largest installation ever, Jessica Diamond is taking over the second floor of the Hirshorn, and you don’t want to miss it. Explore an amalgamation of her past work and 13 new wall drawings. If your August is all booked up, fear not: “Wheel Of Life” will be awaiting your attendance for an entire year. Free. 10 a.m. Independence Avenue + 7th Street SW, DC; hirshhorn.si.edu // @hirshhorn

