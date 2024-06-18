Celebrate National Martini Day with Creative Martinis in the DMV!

National Martini Day is just around the corner on June 19th, and the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area is buzzing with innovative and delicious martini creations. Here’s a roundup of some of the must-try martinis in the region, each bringing a unique twist to the classic cocktail.

Head over to the MICHELIN-starred The Dabney to indulge in their exquisite martini, crafted by Bar Director Daniel Todd. Known for winning the MICHELIN Guide’s 2023 Exceptional Cocktails Award, The Dabney Martini is a blend of Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin, Alessio Bianco Vermouth, and Bhumi Farm Citrus Tincture. This sophisticated drink is priced at $22 and can be enjoyed at The Dabney or The Dabney Cellar.

Balos is bringing a taste of Greece to National Martini Day with their refreshing Balos Martini. This $19 cocktail features cucumber-infused vodka, the unique flavor of Mastiha, and a hint of lime, creating a Mediterranean escape with every sip. Pair it with any of Balos’ fresh seafood dishes for an unforgettable experience.

If you’re a fan of espresso martinis, don’t miss the Residents Café and Bar’s unique take on this classic. Their Ghee-Based Espresso Martini combines the smooth creaminess of ghee, the hint of vanilla and spice from Borsci S.Marzano liqueur, and the intense coffee flavor from Galliano Ristretto. This drink is a perfect blend of South Asian ingredients and modern mixology.

Lapop, the underground cocktail bar at Lapis, offers the Minori Villa, a honeydew fennel liqueur-based martini. Inspired by Bar Manager Sulaiman Popal’s childhood memories of eating honeydew melons with his grandfather in Afghanistan, this cocktail features flavors like tarragon and vanilla, making it a sweet and refreshing choice for summer.

At Clarendon’s newest Mediterranean dining spot, Láylí Mediterranean, you can savor their Pistachio Espresso Martini. This delightful drink infuses pistachio syrup with espresso and vodka, offering a sweet and nutty twist on the classic espresso martini.

The Grill at The Wharf is serving up what they call “The Perfect Martini.” This elevated version of the classic cocktail includes Sipsmith V.J.O.P Gin, Alessio Bianco Vermouth, Mancino Secco Vermouth, and Black Lemon Bitters. It’s a must-try for martini purists looking for a refined drinking experience.

Immigrant Food’s Downtown location is the place to be on National Martini Day with its diverse cocktail menu. Try the Angel’s Kiss Martini, featuring rum, Lustau PX Sherry, Cherry Rocher, and coconut cream, or the Espresso Rum-Tini, which combines spiced rum, pineapple rum, coffee liqueur, coconut syrup, and espresso.

Celebrate with the award-winning Seven Reasons Group and Beverage Director Carlos Boada. At Quadrant, enjoy the Night Cap, a shaken mix of Grey Goose, Nolet’s Gin, Yokka Koji, cucumber, lime, black pepper, and Huacatay. For a classic experience, head to Imperfecto and order the 007 martini, shaken, not stirred, just like James Bond.

Whether you prefer a classic martini or something with a creative twist, the DMV area has plenty of options to help you celebrate National Martini Day in style. Cheers!