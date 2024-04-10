Voting Now Open | Calling Local Music Lovers

Voting is now open – click here

We’ve got some cool music news for you: This April, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities is rolling out the DC Area Music Census. Probably the most fun “census” we’ve seen, here’s the twist – the effort is a deep dive into the heartbeat of DC’s music scene, and we’re all invited to play a part.

The effort led by the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture begins in partnership with long time friend of Fray, and a stable in the DC Music scene, Songbyrd Music House, on March 12th. The effort is DC’s swing at painting a full picture of the music vibes that grow out from our community. From our local music scene, to go-go to the soulful strains of jazz, our city’s sound is unlike any other. The census is about celebrating that sound and ensuring DC’s music scene continues to thrive.

The census lives as part of a larger national conversation, with DC stepping into the spotlight alongside cities like Baltimore and New Orleans, all committed to understanding and uplifting their local music economies. The data and insights gathered at the event will inform policies and initiatives aimed at fostering a vibrant local music scene in our capital. By joining in, you’re not just voicing your love for local music; you’re actively shaping the future of music in DC.

So, bring a friend along and spread the word to anyone you know who’s passionate about DC’s music.

RSVP to the kick off event and dive into more details at dcmusiccensus.org. Catch you at Songbyrd.