Call for Designers! Hyde X District Fray Magazine’s Annual Designer Pitch

Nominate your favorite local menswear designer or brand for a chance to be nationally recognized (or yourself, no shame in that!).

District Fray Magazine and Hyde have partnered to host our inaugural Designer Pitch in Washington D.C.! It’s a one-of-a-kind fashion event, featuring an exclusive collection of designers showcasing their looks to industry leaders and a chance to win distribution on Hyde’s platform to customers nationwide.

Local fashion brands and entrepreneurs will pitch their latest outfits and businesses to industry experts, and the winners get to showcase their looks to Hyde’s clients nationally. Think “Shark Tank” meets New York Fashion Week.

The event is on Friday July from 5 p.m. to 7pm. Please submit nominations here for consideration by June 15!