Do the Booze-Free Hustle at Disco Mary

You’ll be partying like there is a tomorrow at Columbia Room’s latest pop-up, Disco Mary, because all the apothecary-style alcohol-free cocktails are meant to be sipped as is (although adding booze is optional, and neither choice is frowned upon by bar staff). Before you even saddle up to the bar on the patio or take a cozy seat inside the newly revamped library to enjoy vegan eats by Chef Elena Venegas, you’ll be greeted by a mirrored Virgin Mary, meticulously crafted by multimedia artist Lina Shamoon. Yes, a disco ball Virgin Mary is totally the vibe that will follow you throughout your evening. Welcome to an expanded definition of nightlife. And we love it.

The visionary behind Disco Mary is Maria Bastach of Maydan and Compass Rose fame.

Bastach and Derek Brown, owner of Columbia Room, are not just business partners — they’re life ones as well. Brown has been vocal about becoming a mindful/rare drinker of alcohol over the years so it only makes sense that a pop-up devoted to all things booze-free would find its way to the mecca of D.C.’s zero proof innovation.

For the first time in a long time, I donned my gold sequined earrings made by local jewelry designer Earcandie and actually left the house for a drink. I met up with friend and local zero proof ambassador Maria Denton, Southeast Regional Manager for Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits. We raised our glasses — many a time, because hey, no booze — as we watched the sun glow behind the buildings of Blagden Alley.

It was the perfect setting for “peeking behind curtain” to become more acquainted with two of the team members behind Disco Mary: Yaki Udoumoh and Todd Carnam.

Mixologist Yaki Udoumoh has been a mixologist at Columbia Room, Disco Mary’s home, for the past two and a half years. When he first got into bartending, he noticed Seedlip as the predominant Non-alcoholic spirit but has since witnessed the movement blossoming (and tips his hat to Lyre’s, on the menu at Disco Mary).

“I make my own tinctures and am trying to go for a more holistic apothecary style,” says Uduomoh of incorporating zero proof into his personal life, when not at Disco Mary.

Udoumoh’s fave on the menu: The Evolutionary

Fellow mixologist Todd Carnam ran The Interval, The Long Now Foundation’s high-profile cocktail bar in San Francisco before moving to D.C. During his tenure he created the bar’s first low and no ABV section.

Carnam feels very strongly about providing options for those curious about or already entrenched in the zero-proof community.

“A lot of people are going to want to go out [as we navigate a new pandemic “normal”] — but why should it be only drinkers? [These alcohol-optional drinks] are really intriguing and enticing for people who want to not drink [alcohol] or want to drink very little.”

Carnam’s fave on the menu: Can’t Remember (To Forget)

Whether you’re taking a break for the holidays, Dry January, or just want a cozy, eclectic spot to dine vegan and sip booze-free (or low ABV), Disco Mary has your back.

Maybe I’ll see you there. Until then, we’ll be right here sipping the night away.

Disco Mary Drink Menu:

Can’t Remember (To Forget) – hawthorn berry, rosehips, honey, Lyre’s Italian Orange

Soundtrack: Love Is In the Air – John Paul Jones; The Hustle – Van McCoy

Influencers in the Wild – dragonfruit, schisandra berry, lemon balm, lime

Soundtrack: It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls; Dancing Queen – ABBA

Mushpresso + Tonic – adaptogenic mushroom, cacao, cold brew, Lyre’s Coffee Originale

Soundtrack: Le Freak – Chic; Knock on Wood – Amii Stewart

Puff Puff – pu-erh tea, ginger honey, puff puff juice, damiana + frankincense smoke

Soundtrack: Rock the Boat – Hues Corporation; I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Dope Kaleidoscope – pumpkin spice (not latte), coconut, aquafaba, apple cider vinegar (ACV), hemp oil

Soundtrack: Ladies Night – Kool & the Gang; Funky Town – Lipps Inc



Disco Collins – TOST (elderberry, ginger, bubbles), lemon

Soundtrack: Last Dance – Donna Summer; I Love the Nightlife (Disco Round) – Alicia Bridges

The Evolutionary – wild lettuce, chinotto, lemon, agave

Soundtrack: Can’t Get Enough of Your Love – Barry White; I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor;

GF Spritz – grapefruit, lime

Soundtrack: We Are Family – Sister Sledge; Love Train – The O’Jays



Make a reservation via Resy and download my Disco Mary Spotify playlist here.

Disco Mary (Inside Columbia Room): 124 Blagden Alley NW, DC; discomary.com // @findingdiscomary

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.