Blossom into Spring with an Unforgettable Experience in Washington D.C.

Are you ready to dive into the vibrant hues and fragrant scents of spring in the heart of Washington DC? Riggs Washington DC is rolling out a bouquet of experiences that’ll make your spring unforgettable!

🌺 Baskets & Blooms:

Picture this: you, chilling with your squad, surrounded by a sea of frothy pink cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, indulging in a gourmet Riggs picnic basket. Sounds like an Insta-worthy moment, right? Plus, cap off your day with a cozy overnight stay, hassle-free valet parking, and a sweet cherry treat to welcome you. Perfect for those who love a blend of adventure and relaxation!

🍰 Blossom Time at Café Riggs:

After you’ve snapped your perfect cherry blossom pics, swing by Café Riggs for some epicurean delights. From March 20th to April 14th, treat yourself to inventive desserts and unique cocktails inspired by the iconic DC blossoms. Cherry Profiteroles, anyone? Or maybe a Cherry Spritz to zest up your experience? It’s a taste bud party you won’t want to miss!

🐣 Easter Feasting:

Easter’s coming, and it’s the perfect excuse to gather your tribe for a sumptuous feast at Café Riggs. Savor the holiday with mouth-watering dishes like Rack of Lamb with Herbed Potatoes or dive into a Lobster Bisque that’s pure bliss. And for dessert? A Poached Pear that’s as Instagrammable as it is delicious.

🌸 Hanami & Silver Lyan:

Mark your calendars for the annual Cherry Blossom celebration at Silver Lyan from March 19th – 30th! This year, they’re teaming up with the renowned chef Masako Morishita to bring you a fusion of Japanese American flavors. Think delectable bar bites, innovative cocktails, and of course, those signature Silver Lyan surprises. It’s a cultural fest you’ll want to experience firsthand, so book your spot and get ready to party under the cherry blossoms!

So, whether you’re a foodie, a nature lover, or just in for some springtime fun, Riggs Washington DC is the place to be this season. Grab your friends, pack your best outfits, and get ready to make some memories that’ll bloom forever!