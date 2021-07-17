Photographer Birch Thomas Captures Iconic Energy

From the behind lens, D.C.-based photographer Birch Thomas captures subjects’ unique energy. As a style curator, she constantly seeks out color to fill negative spaces.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Birch Thomas: D.C. style is constantly changing and has a pulse you can’t quite put your finger on. There’s no one way to define D.C. style, which is part of what I find really inspiring. It’s an evolving sum of individuality.

Style icon and/or inspiration

As a photographer, I take notes from the people who step in front of my lens and are undeniably comfortable in their own skin. Their style glows from within. That energy is something that cannot be purchased or replicated, which is iconic through my eyes.

Wardrobe essential

A pair of jeans that makes you love your body a little more every time you slip them on.

Personal style

A blank canvas. Nine days out of 10 you can catch me in all-white or all-black, especially on set at photoshoots. The style of my home and wardrobe creates negative space in my days which are then filled with color through my work. When I get dressed every day, I just want to feel good and be comfortable.

@birch // photosbybirch.com

