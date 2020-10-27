Bingo + Beer Come Together at Barrel & Bushel

Bingo is D.C.’s favorite new bar game, and for good reason. The team at Tysons Corner Center have teamed up with multiple local businesses, including Barrel & Bushel and DC Fray, to bring socially distanced fun to your calendar. This month features weekly bingo nights on the The Plaza, featuring local beers on tap to sip between games. The final bingo night is scheduled for October 29, and we got the scoop on what to expect from Hyatt Regency Tyson’s Corner Center Marketing Manager Sara Schu.

District Fray: Throughout October, you have been hosting weekly bingo nights as a socially distanced activity in Tysons Corner. How did this event come together?

Sara Schu: We are very fortunate to be attached to Tysons Corner Center via a plaza. We have a great patio space, but then also an extended plaza area that we can come together and activate. So during this time, when everything is socially distant, we wanted to find something that was safer where people weren’t going to be congregating in groups or having to stand outside. Bingo was a great choice because people are kind of in one spot playing a game and having some fun out and about.

Has there been a lot of interest in the bingo nights?

The bingo has been a big hit. We have never really done an event like this before. But we have had a crowd every time of 70 plus people on the plaza, socially distant of course. We also have had great prizes. Tysons Corner Center has been donating Yetis with $50 gift cards from various retailers. Our grand prize for the evening is a one-night weekend stay at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner. So along with just getting out and about, you can also win some cool stuff. It’s really been a group effort from everyone at Tyson’s Corner to get people out while also being very conscious of being safe . It’s just been a really positive experience.

Obviously another draw to the event is the great beer provided by Barrel & Bushel. What’s on tap for this week?

We have over 20 taps of local beers from the DMV region, so we’re very proud of that. We always try to work with local brewers whenever we can because we love beer, and we like to share how many great breweries are in this region. We [first] worked with Vasen Brewing from Richmond, and we had three of their beers on tap. And then these last two weeks, we’ll be working with Hardywood. We have the Park Pilsner, their Tropic Like It’s Hot sour and The Great Return IPA.

What is different about these events from past events in light of the pandemic?

One thing to note about our patio is that during Covid, we adopted a QR ordering system. The plaza and the patio tables have that contactless ordering, and you can order from your phone. The plaza picks up at a window for their food and drink, and at the patio we bring it out to you. I think our big focus for any of these events through October is just doing something that’s safe.

You guys seem to really be taking advantage of these strange times and making things work.

The team upstairs is amazing and have adapted so well to what business looks like now. It’s been a challenge, but I think by just being creative and always putting safety as a priority, we’ve been able to come up with some really good ideas of how to make it through this time.

Some Washingtonians are still be hesitant to venture outside. What would you say to people who are concerned about Covid, but miss the outside world?

I myself have elderly parents and have been very cautious throughout Covid, so I have been really excited about seeing an activity that is socially safe. We take all the precautions with like having signage about masks, and [requiring] masks on in the building, and hand sanitizers are around. If somebody is [tired] of being inside and sick of this new normal, [this event] is a great way to get out, get some fresh air and have a little fun with your friends.

What do you have in store for the future?

In November, we are going to do a takeaway turkey dinner for Thanksgiving that you can take home to your family, with everything from all of your favorite sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing and a half turkey. We will also be getting two tents to can extend some of our outdoor seating. We’ll look to activate more games and activities out in the tents as the winter comes [and] possibly hosting a craft event where you could come and make something like a knitted blanket with one of our local businesses.

Event runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations suggested but not required. Social distancing rules must be followed by all guests. Learn more about this event at www.barrelandbushel.com, and reserve your seat on Eventbrite. Follow Tysons Corner Center Mall on Instagram and Twitter @shoptysons, or on Facebook @tysonscornercenter to stay up to date on any future events.

Barrel & Bushel: 7901 Tysons One Plaza, Tysons, VA. www.barrelandbushel.com

