Photo Gallery: Bastille at The Anthem // 6.5.22

Bastille took the stage at The Anthem on Sunday night and played songs off their fourth album, “Give Me The Future,” along with hits from the last decade like “Pompeii” and “Happier.”

Videos projected on the stage depicting an A.I. parallel universe between songs moved the show along with each “Black Mirror” scenario. But the mood was not dark by any means. The English pop rock band’s infectious upbeat melodies offset the eeriness and kept the crowd dancing the entire performance. Photos by Brandon Chen.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.