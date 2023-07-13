Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party…All Over D.C.

Barbie-themed cocktails and pink drinks are making a splash this summer.

Caught up in the Barbie hype? You’re not the only one — D.C. bars and restaurants are getting in on the hot pink wave ahead of the movie’s July 21 release. Whether you’re looking for Barbie-themed cocktails or want to party like a Barbie girl, here are six places in D.C. where you can transport yourself to Barbieland (pink convertible not included).

Cocktails at the Conrad DC

Sip on six Barbie-themed cocktails at the hotel’s Estuary and SUMMIT Rooftop bars, including Barbie Land Sunset, Ken’s Special-TEA, and Barbie Fever. Reserve a pod at SUMMIT and you’ll even get free Barbie movie tickets. It’s the perfect excuse to make a night of it. 950 New York Ave. NW, DC; conradwashingtondc.com // @conradwashingtondc

Barbie Girl Burger at Ghostburger

Ghostburger already had a leg up on the Barbie theme with its hot pink walls and vibrant decor, but they decided to lean into the craze with a Barbie Girl burger. It’s a spicy one with provolone, pickled jalapeño, red onion, cabbage chipotle mayo and arugula. 1250 9th St. NW, DC; ghostburgerdc.com // @ghostburgerdc

Barbiecore Drinks at Immigrant Food

Immigrant Food at Planet Word released their summer cocktail flight, with two Barbie-core-inspired mules, the Tokyo Flower Power and Arancia Rosmarino. The pink drinks feature flavore like infused lavender, hibiscus ginger beer, blood orange and rosemary syrup and blood orange ginger beer. 1309 5th St. NE, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Luxe Barbie Experience at Top of the Gate

If you’re not holding back on how much you’re willing to drop for a Barbie experience, then the Pink Dream Lounge package at Top of the Gate at The Watergate Hotel is akin to being the kid on the block who got the Barbie convertible for Christmas. You’ll get a private pink-adorned section of the bar with two magnums of Veuve Clicquot Rosé, a pink cotton candy-filled giant martini glass and a pink flamingo punch bowl. 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, DC; thewatergatehotel.com // @watergatehotel

Pretty in Pink Summer Bash at Cotton & Reed

Not going to catch the movie on opening night? Head over to Cotton & Reed instead for the Pretty in Pink Summer Bash, where you can put on your Barbie best and enjoy a night of all things pink and Barbie, while sipping on your favorite rum drinks. 1330 5th St. NE, DC; cottonandreed.com // @cottonandreed

Barbie Dream Bar at McClellan’s Retreat

Head over to McClellan’s Retreat for six different Barbie cocktails, including the Everybody Forgets Skipper, a watermelon, whiskey, and basil concoction; Fairytale Barbie, which manages to put oatmeal in a cocktail and make it work; and Dreamtopia Barbie, described as a close relative of the Orange Julius. You can also indulge in the Barbie version of a punch bowl — a hot pink tea party. 2031 Florida Ave. NW, DC; mcclellansretreat.com

